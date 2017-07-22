St Fort repeats as Pan Am sprint champ

Local sprinting star Khalifa St Fort sizzled on the track in Trujillo, Peru yesterday, to repeat as the women’s 100 metres champion at the Pan American Under-20 Championships.

The national junior champion grabbed the gold medal in a time of 11.32 seconds performance to easily win the dash.

St Fort, who had advanced to the medal race earlier with the fastest qualifying time of 11.64, was out the blocks quickly and raced to the head of the pack some 25 metres into the race, was never really challenged by her opponents. American Rebekah Smith got the silver medal in 11.55 while another US athlete Symone Mason took home the bronze.

Jalen Purcell did not place among the top three finishers, crossing fifth in 10.68 in the men’s 100m final. Taking gold was USA’s Tarrik Brock Junior in 10.45 in a negative 0.4 wind. Brazilians Paulo A Camileo de Oliviera (10.46) and Felipe Bardi dos Santos (10.47) were second and third, respectively.

Purcell reached the final after crossing second in heat two in 10.76. Jerod Elcock’s time of 10.81 was not quick enough to get him into the final.

Judah Taylor was the lone T&T quartermiler to reach the final in the men’s 400m but he placed sixth in 47.72.

Over on the field, Konnel Jacob’s throw of 51.28 metres placed him ninth in the men’s discus event. (RK)