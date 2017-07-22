Walcott fifth in Monaco

Keshorn Walcott was far off his best and had to settle for fifth place in the men’s javelin event at the 30th Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco, yesterday.

Walcott’s furthest throw measured 80.15 metres at the meet which is the 11th stop of the IAAF Diamond League series.

It was not enough to challenge the likes of Germany’s Thomas Rohler, who won with an 89.17 metre heave. Second was Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch with an 85.43 metre throw while Johannes Vetter, another German, was third with 85.14 metres. Ahmed Bader Magour of Qatar, placed just ahead of Walcott in fourth place with 81.61.

Walcott got a clear indication of where he is at, ahead of the World Athletics Championships set to come off from August 4-13 in London, England. The two-time Olympic medallist will face some of these same competitors at the world event.

However, the spotlight was on Jamaican Usain Bolt as he proved once again that he is the man to beat in London, running his 50th sub-10 seconds race. The triple Olympic champion and world record holder over both the 100 and 200 metre sprints, took the win in the men’s 100m in Monaco which was almost certainly his last 100m race in a Diamond League meeting as he is expected to retire after the London World Championships.

Racing in Herculis EBS for the first time since 2011 and in front of a full stadium, the Jamaican superstar crossed in a season’s best 9.95 seconds. Following him to the line was American Isiah Young (9.98) and Akani Simbine of South Africa (10.02), in second and third place respectively. Earlier, South African Wayde Van Niekerk was also impressive on the Louis II track establishing a new meet record, improving the old record by more than a second.

The Olympic champion won in 43.73 ahead of Isaac Makwala of Botswana, who ran a season’s best 43.84. It is the first time two men have gone sub-43.9 in the same race. Third was Baboloki Thebe in 44.26. (RK)