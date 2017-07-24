Carter misses out on 50m butterfly semis

T&T’s Dylan Carter just missed out on a place in the men’s semifinal of the 50m butterfly during yesterday’s opening day of swimming competition at the 17th FINA World Championship in the Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

A University of Southern California swimmer, Carter won heat six of nine in 23.73 seconds well ahead of Paraguay’s Benjamin Hockin (23.93) and Uzbekistan’s Artyom Kozlyuk (24.20).

The others in Carter’s heat were Korean Jungdoo Yang (24.45), Bulgaria’s Antani Ivanov (24.54), Zambian Ralph Goveia (24.56), Jamaica’s Justin Plaschka and Latvian Nikoljas Maskalenko, both in 24.63 and Indonesia’s Glenn Victor Sutanto (24.65)

However, the 21-year-old top T&T swimmer’s time was only good for 19th best overall, with Belarusian Oleg Kostin’s time of 23.66 securing the 16th and final semifinal qualification time.

Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov had the fastest qualifying time of 22.92 to win heat eight ahead of USA’s Caeleb Dressel and Singapore’s Olympic champion, Joseph Schooling.

In semifinal action later yesterday, five swimmers performed under 23 seconds, in this order: Dressel (22.76), Govorov (22.77), Brazil’s Nicholas Santos (22.84), England’s Benjamin Proud (22.92) and Schooling (22.93) while Brazil’s Henrique Martins (23.13), USA’s Tim Phillips (23.25), and Ukraine’s Andrii Khloptsov (23.31) completed the list of qualifiers for today’s final.

Today, Carter who won two individual gold medals earlier this month when T&T hosted and won the overall Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championship at the National Aquatic Centre, in Balmain, Couva will be back in action in the men’s 200m freestyle heats.

The T&T swimmer will line up in the fifth of eight heats from lane eight against Israel’s Tomer Frankel, Jordan’s Khader Baqlah, Canada’s Markus Thormeyer, Denmark’s Anders Lie Nielsen, Egypt’s Marwan Elkamash, Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Germany’s Andreas Rapp , Holland’s Kyle Stolk and Vietnam’s Phuoc Hoang.

Joshua Romany, is the other T&T swimmer in Hungary, but he will not see action until Friday in the men’s 50m freestyle.