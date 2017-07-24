'City’ dwellers love to ‘Escape’ and invest

Escape The City is an appropriately-named selection for a fifteen-runner Fillies’ Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Windsor where ‘Monday-nighters’ are always an attraction, involving a mass exodus from London; ‘City-ites’ certainly like to let their hair down in confines of this picturesque Thames-side venue and they will on this evening.

Trainer Hughie Morrison also loves the crack and he’ll be expecting once-raced Escape The City to build on a splendid Newbury debut which resulted in this Cityscape filly being beaten only two and a half lengths by Electric Landlady in similar circumstances eleven days ago. Stable apprentice, Charlie Bennett, seemed suitably encouraged.

Bennett was nominated months ago as an exceptional talent and we advised you to back all his mounts in handicaps; presumably that advice was taken and hefty amounts are now lodged in your accounts!

None of nine others to have raced is likely to present any problems to Escape The City if she replicates (or indeed improves!) her effort but there are five newcomers from in-form yards and it will be intriguing to watch pre-race betting exchanges.

Running in tandem will be a seven-race programme at ‘good to firm’ Beverley where Me Before You contests a twelve-runner Fillies’ Novice Stakes over five furlongs; looks a cracking each-way proposition from a low draw ridden by computer champion, Danny Tudhope, for his proliofic boss, David O’Meara.

Earlier Richard Fahey, fresh from his Newbury triumph, will be disappointed if Regulator doesn’t make it second time lucky in a Novice Stakes over six furlongs on a ‘good’ surface which should ride like a carpet. Clear ‘best-in’ on the TH judged on his second at Beverley earlier this month. Don’t oppose!

Enable in contention for King George VI at Ascot

Connections of dual Oaks winner Enable are planning to leave her in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Monday’s confirmation stage.

The Ascot Group One, which is run on Saturday, had initially been ruled an unlikely option for the John Gosden-trained filly after she completed her Classic double at the Curragh earlier this month.

The Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on August 24 had been nominated as a possible target, but Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, reports she will stand her ground at the five-day stage, although her participation is still far from certain.

He said: “Enable will be left in the King George on Monday, so she will still have the option (of running).

Cathy Gannon forced to retire with foot injury

Cathy Gannon is keen to move forward with her life after being forced to admit defeat in her bid to return to the saddle.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since suffering serious foot injury in the starting stalls at Lingfield in May of last year.

She had initially hoped to return to action in time to ride in the Shergar Cup last summer, but her comeback has continually been delayed and after taking further advice from doctors, she has called time on her successful riding career.