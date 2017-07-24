Kicking drugs from Sport through education

Whereas athletics and cycling have dominated doping cases, violations are very much present in other sports. Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batsman Kusal Perera, and Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah tested positive for banned substances in 2015. Other popular cricketers who have served bans for doping violations include Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar and Ian Botham. Andre Russell has been banned for a ‘whereabouts rule violation,’ having missed three anti-doping tests over a 12-month period.

Why athletes may take drugs? According to Patient.co.uk, sportspersons may take drugs for three purposes:

As medication for illness as Maria Sharapova indicated for taking meldonium for 10 years

Performance enhancement which provides an unfair advantage over other athletes

Recreational uses such as marijuana

Athletes and doctors have to be aware of diuretics (especially athletes who have to meet certain weight standards), stimulants and anabolic steroids.

WADA Education Guidelines to Prevent Doping in Sport presents a good framework through which sporting organisations can implement the national anti-doping programme. The five features of the framework allows for the development of anti-doping programmes where all athletes from the junior level upwards can be apprised about doping, its risks and consequences. The five features are:

Short-Term Goals- all goals must be SMART, i.e. Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timely. According to WADA, at the end of every programme there should be: 100% of all top athletes shall have been informed of their rights and responsibilities by the end of the activity session.

Long-Term Goals- according to WADA, the purpose of long-term goals have benefits for both athletes and their support personnel. These include:

All Athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) shall be knowledgeable of the Prohibited List, Doping Controls, health consequences of doping Use, Consequences of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and the rights and responsibilities of Athletes.

All athlete support personnel must also be aware of the requirements of athletes.

A Timeframe- the time timeframe for these education programmes will depend on institutional capacity as well as the availability of funding. Although funding may be an issue in the current economic climate, the lack of funding for anti-doping education programmes will not sit well with WADA and rightly so.

Target Groups- athletes, athlete support personnel, coaches, medical team and administrators of sports. In cases of junior athletes, it may be even wise to apprise parents, guardians and schools to recognise the importance of their role in preventing any possible doping incident.

Key Messages- the keys messages should become etched in the minds of all stakeholders. These are:

Clean Sport

We Want all Athletes to be clean and stay clean

Doping is Using any substance or method on the Prohibited List

Doping is against the spirit of sport

It is important that all of WADA’s guidelines and Prohibited List become part and parcel of the overall development of athletes from the junior level. By doing this along with requisite monitoring and evaluation, the possibility of athletes running afoul of WADA’s rules and regulation will be reduced.