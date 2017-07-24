Latchman, Mohammed top Chaguanas East t-tennis

Pre-tournament favorites Gyshan Latchman and Isa Mohammed were crowned champions of their respective men’s and women’s divisions when the Member for Parliament Fazil Karim held the Chaguanas East Invitational Table Tennis Tournament. The event concluded at Warrenville on Saturday night.

In the women’s Open decided, Latchman powered past Derah Ramoutar 11-3, 11-3, 11-6.

This after Latchman defeated Sarah Mohammed 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 in her semifinal and Ramoutar ousted Hannah Mohammed 11-5, 11-3, 11-7 in the other on Wednesday.

The men’s A-final was also an anti-climax as Mohammed made light work of Robert Joseph 11-5, 11-6, 11-4

When the final-four took place on Wednesday, Mohammed battled past Musaahib Newaj 11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8 and Joseph outgunned Jerry Joseph 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9.

Mohammed was a double winner on the night as he helped Warrenville II to a 3-0 beating of Enterprise in the Open Teams final with Newaj and Sharazz Ali, the other team members.

Newaj defeated Jerry Joseph 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5; Mohammed whipped Robert Joseph 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 and Ali stomped Henry Joseph 11-2, 11-5, 11-5 to complete the sweep.

Latchman and Dave Ramoutar also walked away with two titles on the night.

In the Mixed Doubles final, Latchman paired with Neville Cabie to earn a come-from-behind win against Derah Ramoutar and Sharazz Ali 11-13, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 while Dave Ramoutar beat Reeza Ali 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5 in the men’s B-final and also took the veterans crown courtesy his 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 win over Harnarine Moonisa

And in the Under-19 Boys title match, Kevin Ramrattan outlasted Reeza Ali 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7.