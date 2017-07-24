Mahabir wins regional masters t-tennis crown

Canada-based T&T player, David Mahabir was crowned Masters (Over-45) champion at the 59th Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Federation Championship continued in Havana, Cuba on Saturday night.

This after the 64-year-old Mahabir, a former T&T champion and winner of the recent national veterans champion defeated Cuban Adrian Hernandez 11-6, 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4 in the final.

Earlier in the semifinals also on Saturday, Mahabir brushed aside Dominica’s Edgar Berridge 11-4, 11-1, 11-6.

On Thursday in his Over-45 round-robin group, Mahabir spanked Jamaica’s Michael Grant 11-1, 11-4, 11-3; Guyana’s George Nicholas 11-3, 11-1, 11-1 and Hernandez 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to storm into the last-four.

T&T’s other player in Cuba, Arun Roopnarine had his hunt for a medal in the Under-21 Men’s Singles halted by Guyana’s Shemar Britton, 6-11, 5-11, 6-11 in their round-of-16 match-up on Saturday.

Roopnarine had served off his campaign in a three-player Group Four round-robin series by outlasting Barbadian Tyrese Knight 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10 and losing to Puerto Rico’s Gabriel Perez 7-11, 9-11, 10-12 for a 1-1 pool record and qualification as the runner-up to the main draw.

Both Mahabir and Roopnarine combined for the round-of-32 in the men’s Doubles on Thursday against Guyana’s Joel Alleyne and Nigel Bryan and came away with an 11-5, 12-10, 11-7 win before losing to Puerto Ricans, Sebastien Echevarria and Gabriel Perez, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 4-11, 5-11 in the the last-16,

And yesterday in the men’s Singles main draw, Roopnarine was carded to meet Puerto Rican Hectot Berrios and Mahabir came up against Cuban, Livan Martinez in the round-of-32.

On Friday, Roopnarine went under to Dominican Republic’s Emil Santos 2-11, 5-11, 4-11 but defeated Martinique’s Christian Victorin 11-1, 11-3, 11-5 to advance as the runner-up in Group Two of the men’s Singles round-robin stage while Mahabir was beaten by Barbadian Trevor Farley, a former Caribbean champion 7-10, 10-12, 4-11 before beating St Lucian Adrian Albert 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 in Group 12 and also earned a spot in the main draw knockout stage. The tournament ended last night.

Yesterday, in the men’s singles, Roopnarine was beaten by Puerto Rican Hector Berrios a former singles champion, 12-14, 7-11, 8-11 while Mahabir went under to 2014 Junior champion, Livan Martinez, 9-11, 7-11, 8-11.