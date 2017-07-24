Stewart bags second Para World gold medal

T&T’s Akeem Stewart bagged his second gold medal of the World Para Athletics Championship London 2017 by smashing the world record in the men’s shot put F44 final at the Olympic Stadium, in London, England, yesterday.

The Tobago-based landed the shot put a stunning 19.08 metres, well clear of silver medal winner Slovakia’s Adrian Matusik (15.99 m), while Egypt’s Ibrahim Ahmed Abdelwareth was third with a throw of 15.65, a new African record.

The two other competitors, Croatia’s Ivan Katanusic (15.20) and Australian Daniel Kirk, with a personal best of 13.59 were well of medal contention.

Last Tuesday, Stewart earned his first gold medal of the Championship, in the men’s javelin F44 with a winning throw of 57.61 metres, a new world record as well.

T&T’s other medial in London came via sprinter, 22-year-old Nyoshia Cain who won T&T’s first medal, a bronze in the women’s T44 100m (13.25 seconds) on Monday.

At the previous world event in 2015, she placed fifth in a time of 28.24 and last year at the Paralymics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Cain was disqualified in the event.

Cain also competed in the women’s long jump event in London and ended in sixth spot with a best attempt of 3.99 metres.