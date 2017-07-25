Narine leads Mystery to title

Sunil Narine continued his exploits with the bat on Saturday night, as he led Mystery XI to the Powerade Central Super League T20 title over a star-studded Bamboo All Stars at Pierre Road in Charlieville.

The left hander followed his 95 in the semis with another explosive 51 that carried his team to victory by 63 runs over the Keiron Pollard-led Bamboo All Stars.

Narine smoked 51 of 23 balls, with four sixes and two fours and together with the hurricane Nicolas Pooran 49, took his team to a massive 214 for nine wickets after 20 overs. Pooran’s 49 came of 22 balls and included six sixes and a four.

Towards the end of the innings, Varoun Samaroo signed off with 35 from just 12 balls, clouting four sixes and a four in the process.

When Bamboo All Stars responded they got a flyer from Dexter Sween who had gotten three wickets earlier.

The right hander cracked a quickfire 21 but then fell and although Denesh Ramdin held the middle together, the task was too difficult for Pollard at the end, as Bamboo All Stars responded with 151/6. Ramdin made 47 of 32 balls with one six and three fours, while Pollard who remained unbeaten on 63, negotiated 32 balls striking three sixes and three fours.

Narine for all his heroics was named player of the tournament. Tournament organiser Rayad Emrit speaking after the finals :”Just want to say congrats to Sunil Narine and his team Mystery Xl for winning the Powerade Central T20 super league. Well done to Kieron Pollard and his team as well for reaching the finals and making this tournament a success. We thank all the teams that participated and without you guys we couldn’t have done this. To our sponsors Powerade we say thank you for your full support throughout and also to all the other sponsors who contributed we thank you all. To my team the committee who has worked tremendously hard to make this tournament a success, I can’t thank you enough for giving all the time and sacrifices, you guys have shown what a true team is about. Hope to see everyone next year again and hopefully it can be bigger and better.”

CENTRAL SUPER LEAGUE FINALS SCORE

Mystery XI 214/9 (20) (Sunil Narine 51, Nicholas Pooran 49, Varoun Samaroo 35, Dexter Sween 3/41, Michael Frederick 3/43, Ken Hazel 2/37) vs Bamboo All Stars 151/6 (20ovs) (Keiron Pollard 63 not out, Denesh Ramdin 47, Dexter Sween 21) - Mystery XI won by 63 runs.