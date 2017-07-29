‘Hey’ don’t miss out in the ‘Batl’

Enable has won both the English/Irish Oaks in resounding fashion, her time-handicap marks have improved considerably and the fact John Gosden’s charge receives not only weight-for-age but a 3lbs fillies’ allowance has persuaded the great British public to go in with heads down.

Frankie Dettori rides, he’s the absolute master when it comes to this famous Berkshire course, where he rode all SEVEN winners twenty-three years ago; it seems like yesterday.

One-time Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite, Highland Reel, has been on the drift since ‘Big John’ announced that Enable would definitely be declared but there was a reason for much doubt earlier this week; this Nathaniel filly is reckoned best on a fast surface.

Ground conditions are, of course, dependent on weather forecasts which predict rains but they could miss this racetrack; Benbatl wont be hindered by any surface.

Benbatl won a group three race over ten furlongs during Royal Ascot, his general form bears close inspection and this Dubawi colt was a narrowly beaten second to Permian in the group two ‘Dante’ over an extended mile and a quarter of ‘good to soft’ York in May.

Permian has confirmed the value of the effort, several times.

This promises to be fascinating with the second season generation well represented and, each-way, Benbatl justifies a wager.

Rest of a tremendous card looks difficult but Hey Jonesy was the result of much scrutinising of EIGHT metings in a Median Auction Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground York.

Hey Jonesy was denied by a short-head over a similar distance on debut at Carlisle fifteen days ago, one of the first Kevin Ryan runners following a dreadful virus which closed his yard.

Often a ‘spell’ works wonders!

Hey Jonesy justifies our nap!

McBride accepts blame for Yarmouth fiasco

Trainer Charlie McBride insists there was “no collusion and no ulterior motive” behind the embarrassing chain of events that led to the wrong horse winning the opening race at Yarmouth on Thursday.

The Newmarket handler thought he had saddled 50/1 shot Mandarin Princess to win the opening two-year-old race at the Norfolk circuit, but it was stablemate Millie’s Kiss who passed the post in first place.

Millie’s Kiss is a year older than Mandarin Princess and was due to run later on the same card in a race from which she was withdrawn by the Yarmouth stewards.

McBride told Press Association Sport: “It was a complete accident. There was no collusion and no ulterior motive. It was human error.”

The mistake was discovered after the huge outsider, ridden by John Egan, had overturned the 4/6 favourite Fyre Cay in the six-furlong novice auction stakes for juveniles.

As the weigh-in had been announced, the result was allowed to stand - though but most bookmakers paid out on the first and second horses to have crossed the line.

The British Horseracing Authority will launch an investigation and said it will “determine what steps need to be put in place to prevent it from happening again”.

McBride accepted he was on “auto-pilot” and in a “mad rush” to saddle what he thought was Mandarin Princess before the first race of the day at 1.40pm.