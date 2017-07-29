Calypso Spikers snare Bahamas

Turkey-based middle-blocker Sinead Jack tallied 15 points to lead five-time reigning champions T&T “Calypso Spikers” to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahamas in their Pool D 2018 FIVB Women’s World Championship Second Round qualifiers at the National Indoor Centre, Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday night.

It was the second Pool D win from as many matches at the Independence Park Complex for favourites T&T at the tournament (25-14, 25-9, 25-19), which also serves as the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship.

Champions of past five editions of the event, the “Calypso Spikers”, joint six-time winners with Barbados T&T enjoyed another easy outing with Jack’s points total comprising of nine spikes, four blocks and one service ace in the 63 minutes contest while Channon Thompson added ten in the win which improved T&T to 2-0 ahead of last night’s group decider with fellow 2-0 team Martinique

The trio of Krystle Esdelle with six, and Jalicia Ross-Kydd and Darlene Ramdin with five points each were the other main scorers for T&T who dominated yet again, in all aspects of the contest, 27-17 on spikes, 7-3 on blocks and 12-3 on service aces.

A pleasing sign for assistant coach Nicholson Drakes, who was in charge of the team until coach Francisco Cruz arrives today was the low errors total by the six-time champions T&T, 18 to the Bahamians 29.

Bahamas, tw-time tournament winners, had a team-high seven points from Brittany Bonamy while Brittney Deveaux got six, and Raechel Knowles, five in the loss for the Bahamians, their second in as many matches.

T&T first won the title in 1996 in USVI and then added triumphs in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014 while Barbados were champions in 1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2004, however, the latter did not qualify for this year’s tournament, leaving the way for T&T to claim a historic sixth on the trot and seventh crown overall.

A confident T&T captain Renele Forde speaking after the win said her team was using the toruanment as part of their preparations for the World Championship qualifiers on home soil in October.

“We are just here to defend our title and take home the gold medal. So far its been what we expected as our opponents all have nothing to lose and will try their best to stop us.

“But at the same time we know our capabilities and we have been able to give our reserves some much needed game time and give rest to the starters and we are just looking forward to the rest of the competition.”

In the day’s opener, Martinique won the Pool D battle of French-speaking nations, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13 over Guadeloupe to improve stay perfect.

For the winners, Ludmila Lican was once again the main contributor with 16 points while Noemie Beltant added 12, and Stephanie Trefle, seven in the 67 minutes duel.

Leslie Figere-Turiaf led Guadeloupe, 0-2 with nine points and Amandine Mauricette chipped in with six.

It was another dominant showing from the Rene Melinard-coached Martinique women who outscored their opponents, 36-14 on spikes, and 6-4 on service aces.

Despite the loss, Guadeloupe did enjoy some success in out blocking Martinique 8-6 while committing less errors as well, 27 to 29.

In Pool E, 2014 beaten finalist and host country Jamaica kept its 100 per cent winning record in tact courtesy a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 defeat of Curacao.

For the “Reggae Spikers” Tahleia Bishop scored a match-high 15 points, inclusive of eight spikes, five aces and two blocks while Aiko Jones contributed a valuable 12, laced with nine spikes and three blocks.

Breanna Atkinson with eight, and the pair of Danaisha Moss and Simone Asque with five points each also played pivotal roles in Jamaica’s 71 minutes triumph while Christine Anthony has 12 to lead the losers, who dropped to 1-1.

Jewengely Hart with nine and Samira Luis, eight also tried their best to support Anthony in the losing effort.

However, the Jamaicans backed their home crowd were just a bit more focus and outscored their opponents, 33-31 on kills, 8-4 on blocks and 8-3 on aces, along with three errors less than their rivals, 26.

Also in Pool E, Suriname brushed aside US Virgin Islands 25-23, 25-9, 25-22 led by Sandrina Hunsel’s 28 points while Xaviera Willemsberg got seven in the 77 minutes match-up.