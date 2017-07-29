Carter, Romany bow out of FINA Championship

T&T swimmers, Dylan Carter and Joshua Romany exited the 17th FINA World Championship with disappointing swims yesterday at Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

Competing in his fourth event for the week, the 21-year-old Carter was last in the men’s the 100m butterfly in heat seven of eight with a time of 52,75 seconds, which was only good for 28th spot overall.

Great Britain’s James Guy won Carter’s heat in 51.16 seconds to be the third fastest qualifier to the semifinals overall followed by France’s Mehdy Metella (51.46), Poland’s Konrad Czerniak (51.50), Hungary’s Laszlo Czech (51.55), Australian Grant Irvine (51.67), Holland’s Mathys Goosen (52.12), Japan’s Yuki Kobori (52.17), Guatemala’s Carlos Luis Martinez (52.18) and Russian Daniil Pakhomov (52.47)

On Wednesday, Carter missed a spot in the men’s 100m freestyle semifinals by seventh hundredths of a second after he placed sixth in heat ten of 12 for joint 18th in 48.87 seconds, with the last spot for the semi-finals taken by Serbian Velimir Stjepanovic who came in 16th after clocking 48.80.

In his two other swim, Carter was 24th in the 200m freestyle in a new national record of one minute, 47.77 while he was 19th in the 50m butterfly in 23.73 with Belarusian Oleg Kostin’s time of 23.66 securing the 16th and final semifinal qualification time.

Romany was seventh in heat eight of 13 in the men’s 50m freestyle 23.30 seconds for 59th best overall, the same as Uruguay’s Enzo Martinez while Uzbekistan’s Aleksey Tarasenko clocked 23.37.

Those finishing ahead of the T&T swimmer in his 50m freestyle heat were Shane Ryan of Ireland who won the heat in 22.79 seconds for 40th best overall followed by Jamaica’s Justin Plaschka (22.93), Lumexbourg’s Julien Henx (22.98), Iran’s Fauzi Sidiq (22.99), Mexico’s Daniel Ramirez (23.19), Moldova’s Pavel Izbisciuc (23.23).