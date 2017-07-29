Coach Katich ready for the challenge

Newly installed coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders Simon Katich is ready for the challenge in the upcoming Hero CPL T20 tournament.

Speaking to Guardian Media Sports yesterday, the Australian said he was happy to be in Trinidad: “It was a very long flight from Australia, still trying to acclimatise and get my sleeping pattern in order. Hopefully I don’t sleep away at practice this evening,” he joked.

On the serious matter of coaching the TKR to success in this year’s tournament he said: “I am looking forward to the challenge with this team. Look, we have a settled team here with very experienced players and although I played in the region before, there will be venues that I don’t know. I am just going to have to trust the players because they have played together as a unit at these venues before.

“I know alot about the players because I would have played against a number them in 2009 at the Champions League in India. I remember playing against guys like the Bravos (Dwayne and Darren), Kevon Cooper and (William) Perkins. I have met with Dwayne and we have outlined what the roles are for the players and now is just about getting everyone together and ready for battle. It will be a great pleasure working with these experience guys like Dwayne, (Brandan) McCullum and Sunil Narine.

With just a week to go before the TKR battles the St Lucia Stars in St Lucia, Katich said the preparation will be adequate: “We have around a week in which time we have three practice matches before the games start. When we get off we will have six matches over 11 days which will be hectic. We have planned out what we need to do in terms of preparation and we will be okay as far as that is concerned.”

The TKR was due to train last evening at the Queen’s Park Oval, home to their first match here, before moving out to the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Sunday night for their first practice match.

Team operations manager Colin Borde said everything is on spot for a great week leading up to the tournament. “Everyone is excited, the players are already brimming with confidence which is always good and we are ready to hit the ground running.”