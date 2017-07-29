One per cent of this country’s labour force has been murdered in the last 12 years, senior lecturer in the Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr Roger Hosein, has...
Maple, Police advance
SBS Maple FC and Building Eighth Police Youth Club were both in winners row via penalty-kicks when the 2017 season of the Northern Football Association kicked off with two FA Trophy preliminary round matches last weekend.
Maple was held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Barataria Warriors before securing a 5-4 win courtesy penalties while Police Youth Club defeated Cantaro 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 full-time score.
Today, league action will kick off with defending champions Maple FC up against Elements at TSTT Ground from 3pm.
Today’s NFA fixtures All matches start at 3pm
Maple FC vs Elements , TSTT Ground,
St Francois Nationals vs Malverm, Malvern Ground
Malta Carib Alcons vs Paramin, New Ground
Belmont FC vs Harvard, Belmont Ground
