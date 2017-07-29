Maple, Police advance

SBS Maple FC and Building Eighth Police Youth Club were both in winners row via penalty-kicks when the 2017 season of the Northern Football Association kicked off with two FA Trophy preliminary round matches last weekend.

Maple was held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Barataria Warriors before securing a 5-4 win courtesy penalties while Police Youth Club defeated Cantaro 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 full-time score.

Today, league action will kick off with defending champions Maple FC up against Elements at TSTT Ground from 3pm.

Today’s NFA fixtures All matches start at 3pm

Maple FC vs Elements , TSTT Ground,

St Francois Nationals vs Malverm, Malvern Ground

Malta Carib Alcons vs Paramin, New Ground

Belmont FC vs Harvard, Belmont Ground