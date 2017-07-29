T&T beach volleyballers to get Brazilian test

T&T senior men’s beach volleyball pairing of Daneil Williams and Marlon “Waldo” Phillip will open their four-team Pool A round-robin group debut campaign at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship versus Brazilians Alvaro Filho and Saymon Barboas.

While the tournament which featured 96 women and men’s team served off yesterday, the T&T pair will get their pool campaign going a day later today on Court Three from 1 pm in Vienna, Austria on Danube Island

Up next for Williams and Phillip, who were part of the national indoor men’s team which retained its Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Indoor Championship title at the National Cycling Centre, in Balmain, Couva will be an encounter versus

fellow NORCECA team, Cubans, Sergio Gonzalez and Nivaldo Diaz, ranked 24th on Monday from 1pm on Court Two, before ending round-robin group play against home town players, Christoph Dressler and Thomas Kunert, ranked (25th) on Centre Court from 11.30 am on Wednesday.

The Cubans will be no strangers to Williams as he has faced them on the NORCECA Tour in the past along with Fabien Whitfield, who is serving a band while their meeting will be the first for Phillip.

Following the completion of pool play, the top two pairs in each group will advance directly to the 32-team elimination bracket along with the four “best” third-place duos based on match points, set-point ratios and/or rally-point ratios.

A “Lucky Loser” round for the teams ranked fifth through 12th will be played with the four winners advancing to the elimination bracket.

For the bracket phase of the Vienna competition, there will be a re-draw to place each team in the bracket based on their pool standings with the 12 pool winners being seeded number one to 12, and the third-place finishers, including the “Lucky Losers being seeded 25th through 32nd.

The second-place finishers in each pool will be seeded 13th to 24th.

The T&T players were confirmed as one of the 48 pairs per gender last month after the USA qualified four teams via the FIVB World rankings led by top ranked Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucen.

Williams and Phillip managed to gain enough points from their two NORCECA Tour stops so far this season to cement a top four NORCECA ranking during the cycle along with Canada, Cuba and Guatemala as USA and Mexico were already qualified based on their rankings on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour.

For the World Championship, T&T was hopeful of having Williams regular playing partner, Fabien Whitfield back from a FINA drug ban.

However, Whitfield who along with Williams have no fewer than five top four finishes and three bronze medals on the tour lost his appealed to the Courts of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Canada last month and will complete a four-year ban.