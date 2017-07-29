T&T goes under by seven runs

Defending champion T&T suffered its second successive loss in the regional Under-15 cricket series, when the local side went under to Guyana by seven runs at Lucas Street in Bridgestown, Barbados.

Batting first, Guyana struggled to 133 all out as the T&T bowlers continued their impressive showing at the tournament. Chasing a relatively simple target of 134 runs to win the match, the T&T batsmen barring opener Kyle Roopchand failed to deliver and in the end they were 126 all out.

Roopchand, the right hander from Naparima College, batted with great assurance but he saw wickets fall regularly at the other end. He counted 37 but could not save his team, as batting mainstay and skipper Tariq Mohammed continued to struggle and recorded his second successive duck.

Versatile Guyanese all rounder Sheldon Charles was the pick of the bowlers for Guyana, taking three wickets for 24 runs. However, doing the early damage was Andre Seepersaud who bowled his 10 overs for just 14 runs and collected two wickets.

Earlier, Guyana struggled on a slow pitch and lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Charles arrived in the middle order to steady the ship and counted 42 runs. He faced 84 balls striking four fours and carried the score past the 100-run mark. The best of the T&T bowlers was all rounder Darren Samlal who grabbed four wickets for just 18 runs. Also among the wickets once again for T&T was Aneil Pittiram who claimed 3/30.

SCORES

At Lucas Street: Guyana 133 all out (Sheldon Charles 42, Darren Samlal 4/18, Aniel Pittiram 3/30) vs T&T 126 all out (Kyle Roopchand 37, Sheldon Charles 3/24) - T&T won by 7 runs.

At 3W’s Oval: Barbados won by 35 runs.

BARBADOS 192 for seven off 50 overs (Rivaldo Clarke 76, Jacob Bethell 29; Kenny Sutton 2-23, Jaylen Francis 2-26)

LEEWARD ISLANDS 157 all out of 44 overs (Carlton Tuckett 54, Rasheed Henry 37; Rivaldo Clarke 6-28)

At Crab Hill: Windwards won by eight wickets.

JAMAICA 133 off 40.1 overs (Sanjay Walker 35, Jordon Johnson 27, Shemar Phillips 21; Kervyn Gangadeen 3-25, Udell Preville 2-16)

WINDWARDS 134 for two off 41.1 overs (Ackeem Auguste 62)