T&T golfers set for regional golf tournament

A star-studded T&T golf team will travel to the Dominican Republic on tomorrow morning in an attempt to better their 2016 performance when the 61st Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships take place from July 30 to August 5.

The country’s best position last year was a third-place finish in the Hoerman’s Cup despite a shaky start to the tournament.

Coach Chris Harries believes his troops will have a really good chance of winning the Hoerman’s Cup this year, based on the improved performances of his players over the past year. The team will be led by teenagers Sachin Kumar and Liam Bryden, both of whom won the T&T Golf Open title earlier this year.

The men’s team also comprises the impressive Sam Avey who won this year’s RBL Caribbean Junior Open, Talin Rajendranath, who at 24 is the most experienced member of the team, Clint Alfred who will be making his second appearance at 42 and Jonathan Millen, a 42 year old who will be making his debut after a series of consistent golf over the past few years.

The women’s team that will contest the George Teale Memorial Trophy, is also nicely balanced and is being spearheaded by the pair of Ysabelle Lawrence and Serena Mc Kenzie. They are joined by Yeji Lee, who will be making her first appearance at the age of 14 as well as Aleema Jack, who has returned to the national team after a six-year hiatus.

The team will be managed by Elizabeth Lawrence. Yesterday, Harries expressed his thanks to the Sport Company of T&T and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for their assistance.