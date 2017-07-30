England extends lead against SA before rain

Rain halted Englandâ€™s progress on day three of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval.

The home side had reached 74-1 in their second innings, a lead of 252, when bad weather arrived to wipe out the rest of the day.

Under-pressure opener Keaton Jennings was reprieved twice to reach 34 not out. South Africa were earlier bowled out for 175, with Toby Roland-Jones completing a five-wicket haul on debut.

The Middlesex man, who took four wickets on day two, is the first England pace bowler to take five in an innings on his Test debut since Graham Onions in 2009.

His efforts have helped the hosts take a firm grip on the match, leaving them in a good position to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

The weather forecast is much better for days four and five, with England captain Joe Root perhaps set for a decision on when to declare today.

Third Investec Test, The Kia Oval, day three

England 353 & 74-1 (21.2 overs): Jennings 34,

Westley 28

South Africa 175 (58.4 overs): Bavuma 52, Roland-Jones 5-57

England lead by 252 runs