Oâ€™Briens vs Mendez in Midsummer Classic

Champion trainer John Oâ€™Brien and his son, Jake, will again take on champion trainer Glenn Mendez when the second jewel of local racingâ€™s Triple Crown is run off at Santa Rosa Park on August 1â€”Emancipation Day.

On this occasion, John Oâ€™Brien, with only two horses entered in the form of Leading Lady and Battlecry from the list of nine runners, must fancy his chances of turning over the Merlin Samlalsingh-owned Valorous, which won the Guineas in good style for Patrick Husbands. On Guineas day the track was on the sloppy side but the weather pattern has changed and we have seen some bright sunny days so this could turn the tide in favour of the filly.

That is not all, Leading Lady will now have the expert assistance of Carlos Montalvo. Anyone who was around when the duel between Bruceonthelose and Cactus Amour was being fought out, this man and Mendez changed the story immediately. Montalvo put Cactus Amour straight in the lead on his first ride and he never saw another rival.

Oâ€™Brien has the leading juvenile of 2016, Battlecry, and though this one has not led the expected height just yet, he must be respected. However, the young Oâ€™Brien has the highly regarded Merlin Samlalsingh Guineas winner ready to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown and he will make a bold move to remain unbeaten in the classics.

Husbands returns to ride the thoroughbred and this is a tip in itself. Should the heavens open on race day and the track goes back to the sloppy side then Valorous will make it two from two. But, should the track dry out then it will be a very good race, one in which jockeyship will be the most important factor. Jake Oâ€™Brien could write himself into the annals of racing history by becoming the youngest trainer to win two legs of the Triple Crown or moreover win it.

Mendez, who is the only trainer to land two Triple Crowns, will have only one shot in the event with the Errol Stables Caesars Country. This horse came to win the Guineas with 500 metres to race but try as Wilmer Galviz did he just could not peg back the victorious Valorous.

The pressure will be on 31- year-old Oâ€™Brien, who upstaged his dad and Mendez when Valorous, which was ridden by Husbands, won the First Jewel of the Triple Crown, the Grade Twoâ€”Carib Brewery Guineas over 1,800 metres, on a sloppy main track.

In a race which looks like a three-horse war, the weather and jockeyship will be vital factors.