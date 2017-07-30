VINODE MAMCHAN

T&T could not replicate the responsible batting shown by Guyana and closed the second day of their CWI Regional Under-19 under pressure at Basseterre in St. Kitts.

Responding to Guyanaâ€™s first innings score of 257, T&T closed the day on 67 for four - still 190 runs adrift with six wickets in hand. Facing a competitive total on a slow pitch, the T&T batsmen did not apply themselves to the task and when play resumes on the final day today, they will be up against it on a wearing pitch.

Earlier Guyana resumed on the bedtime position of 179 for five and continued their very careful approach.

Ramnarine Chatura started the day on 44 and went on to make 67 before he was dismissed.

His overnight partner Adrian Sukwah pushed on to 46 before he fell as well.

Guyana was finally dismissed for 257 minutes before tea for 257. They batted for a total of 148.2 overs in compiling their total.

The pick of the bowlers for T&T was Avinash Mahabirsingh who sent down 30 overs and grabbed three wickets for 52. Joshua James took 2/23 of 16 probing overs.