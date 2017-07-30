Williams looking to press for senior team return

Former W Connection winger Jomal Williams is maturing as a player and believes that his time spent outside with Murcielagos FC in the Mexican second division is playing a significant role in his growth.

Williams started and put on a solid display for this country in last Wednesday’s friendly loss to Ecuador in Guayaquil and could be an asset for Dennis Lawrence as he seeks to get the best possible roster together for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

“I have had a strong preseason for Murcielagos. Both myself and Shahdon Winchester have been playing and keeping ourselves ready. I personally have been working really hard and I am seeing some rewards because I feel physically good and I thought my game, while it can always be better, was pretty decent against Ecuador. My main ambition is to start every game for Murcielagos and have a positive impact on the match and likewise, I want to do the same for the national team,” Williams added.

“It has been challenging for players like us from the Caribbean to really stamp our authority in the Mexican league but we’ve settled in and now there is a level of respect towards us but also high expectations which means we need to deliver when called upon. It feels good to be looked at in this way because it means they people have embraced us. But the league is tough and we have to be competing everyday to have our places in the team and of course to keep the fans on our side. Everything about the time I am spending in Mexico has contributed to the player I am at this time in my career and I am hoping to keep on developing especially during the new season,” Williams said.

After spending almost a month in Guatemala in training with his new club, former Central FC player Darren Mitchell finally got his international clearance last week to allow him to make his competitive debut for at Guatemalan club Deportivo Guastatoya when the season starts.

The 27-year-old player, formerly of Tobago Phoenixhas played in a couple training matches for the club so far.

“I’m very excited naturally to get the ball rolling after receiving my international clearance this past week. Now I can focus on the business on the field and try to have a good start for the club,” Mitchell said.

“The experience with my new club so far have been challenging but great. The players and staff have made me feel good, almost as if I am home. I just have to work on my Spanish,” Mitchell added.

Mitchell was brought back into the national set up earlier this year by Dennis Lawrence for a friendly against Barbados and he reckons his time in national colours has had a positive impact on him.

“Being on the national team earlier this year has done a lot for me because it created opportunities abroad for me and also help me to build my confidence as a player . As i try to settle more to the conditions here, I would just would like to thank my mom for her continuous support and belief in me and Sergi Roca (agent) for getting me this opportunity,” Mitchell added.

He is on a one-year contract with Guastatoya. Mitchell will be hoping to make his debut today in the season opener against Coban Imperial.

National Women’s footballer Mariah Shade will launch a new career away from the field of sport next weekend.

The former France-based player who now lines up for Petrotrin in the Women’s League, has written a book which is geared towards helping young people achieve success in their personal relationship with GOD and to encourage them to stand strong in their faith in a time where many are falling away. “There is still hope because Jesus is alive,” she said.

“I always say, football is one aspect of my life, but it is not my life. I am a young woman after God’s own heart and my love for God is a passion that football can never compete with,” she added.

“The book, titled Tunnel Vision: A Set Apart Life, was born about one year ago, coming out of a place of real concern for young people especially young Christians,” she added.

The official launch takes place on August 5, at 3pm, at the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards, (Opposite the Center of Excellence, Macoya.) The book will also be available on Amazon, both Paperback and Kindle, on the publisher’s website (Trinity Hills Publishing) and on Barnes and Noble’s Online Store.

Shaun Fuentes is the communications manager for the TTFA