Joevin Jones inks two year deal with Darmstadt

Trinidad and Tobago footballer Joevin Jones has signed with German Bundesliga 2 club SV Darmstadt 98 until June 2020. The deal which runs from January 2018 was confirmed yesterday by way of an announcement by the club.

The 25-year-old former W Connection player will move from American Major League Soccer (MLS) club Seattle Sounders, after arriving there in January of 2016. His first stint in the MLS began in January 2015 when he signed for the Chicago Fire before being traded to Seattle.

“This is a big step for me, to move to Darmstadt 98 and to enter German football after the last two and a half years in the American MLS. I am very happy for the chance to prove myself at Darmstadt and I cannot wait to start with the club and help them achieve great things” Jones told TTFA Media on Sunday.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been there for me. I have had a solid and a half two years in the MLS which I have enjoyed and I would like to thank everyone at Seattle Sounders, my teammates and the fans who have supported me. Now I am moving onto another chapter in my career and I am looking forward to achieving great things with Darmstadt,” Jones added.

The club manager Torsten Frings stated: “We are very pleased that Joevin has decided to join us. He is an absolutely dream player and a player that we really wanted to have rather today than tomorrow. We trust him to pick up on his performances in the Major League Soccer and we are sure he is going to help us as soon as he is at Darmstadt.”

Frings is a former midfielder with Bayern Munich and played 79 matches for the German national team.

Having tasted team success by lifting the MLS Cup last season with Seattle, Jones will have the chance to pursue individual glory before joining Darmstadt in January. At present, the former T&T youth player is within distance of a record-breaking season for assists from a defender. Jones has nine assists from the left wing-back position, which is only four shy of the MLS record.

At Darmstadt Jones will join American Terrence Boyd at the club. Also at Darmstadt is former Turkish international and ex-Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Hamit Altıntop, Polish international Artur Sobiech, Slovenia international Roman Bxzjak and Australian international Jamie Maclaren.

SV Darmstadt were promoted to the German Bundelisga for the 2015-2016 season but were relegated to Bundelisga 2 after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich on the final match day last season.