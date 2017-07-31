Suriname, Guadeloupe in CAZOVA semis line-up

Suriname and Guadeloupe, both third place finishers in their round-robin pools, stunned much fancied opponents to reach the semi-finals of the 2018 FIVB Women’s World Championship Second Round qualifiers at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday night.

The tournament is also doubling as the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship.

In the first women’s quarter-final, Suriname, which ended with a 1-2 Pool E record behind Jamaica (3-0) and Curacao (2-1), upstaged Pool D runner-up Martinique 25-22, 25-23, 31-33, 25-21 to set up a semi-final clash with six-time tournament winners, and five on-the-trot, T&T last night for a place in tonight’s final from 7pm.

Once again the star of the show for Suriname was the lanky Sandrina Hunsel, who continued her record-setting points pace with 38, 32 of which were spikes, five blocks and one ace.

USA-based Sigourney Kame was the other player in double-figure scoring for Suriname with 17, inclusive of 16 spikes while her sister, Odille Kame added seven in the win which came after one hour, 47 minutes.

Martinique was led for the fourth straight match by Ludmila Lican with 22 points, and Stephanie Trefle got 17, while Beatrice Cyrilla and Helaijah Abati chipped in with eight and seven points respectively.

In last night’s second semi-final, Guadeloupe (1-2), third behind T&T (3-0) and Martinique (2-1) in Pool D, came up against two-time finalists Jamaica, after it outlasted Pool E (2-1), runner-up, Curacao, 15-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 in two hours, and three minutes.

Strangely enough, Leslie Figere-Turiaf was the only player from Guadeloupe to score in double-figures, with 19 points as her team benefited from 53 unforced errors by Curacao which got a match-high 29 points from Christine Anthony, and 21 by Samira Luis.

In Saturday’s opening match, US Virgin Islands avoided the cellar-spot in the eight-team competition with a come-from-behind, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.

For the winners, I’tiana Taylor had a match-high 23 points while Danielle Selkridge added 15 and Valissia Brathwaite,12 in the one hour and 27 minutes contest.

Brittney Deveaux led Bahamas with 12 points. Melinda Bastiad added ten and Brittany Bonamy, nine in the loss, their fourth from as many matches, to end with a 0-4 record.

With T&T and Jamaica expected to meet in today’s final after the third place match from 5pm, the Renele Forde-captained Calypso Spikers—winners in 1996, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014 to be level with long-time rival Barbados (1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004)—will have a chance to claim a historic sixth on the trot and seventh crown overall.

Both finalists will also qualify to the Third Round of FIVB World Championship qualification, the NORCECA Continental, where they will join Cuba, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico along with two from Central America and two from the Eastern Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (ECVA) in the top-12 qualification process to determine the eventual qualifiers to the World Championships.

USA has already qualified to the World Championships in Japan in 2018 as the reigning champions and will be joined by seven other teams at the finals.