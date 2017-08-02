‘Choice’ is so obvious!

To Wafij will not be a surprise if he causes one by reversing placings with Havana Grey in the group three, £75000, Molecomb Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Goodwood this afternoon; at worst Roger Varian’s charge should make for a decent each-way bet at double-digits odds with three places available.

Twenty-six days ago, in a fiercely-competitive listed sprint, Havana Grey got onto the ‘golden highway’ strip at Sandown, along the far rail, and set a tremendous pace which he maintained with a gutsy ‘career-best’ effort by just over a length to hot-favourite, Roussel, and To Wafij, a neck away, running on strongly.

Both late challengers were drawn wide and raced down the middle; Havana Grey enjoyed tremendous advantage. I’ll bet the Newmarket trainer and stable jockey, Andrea Atzeni, can’t wait to put the record straight with their progressive Kodiac colt.

Of particular significance was the way Atzeni guided To Wafij home with no recourse to vigour; Andrea had accepted the situation some time before and ‘looked after’ his mount.

On the time-handicap To Wafij needs to find 6lbs (two lengths!); hopefully I’m proved right!

‘Faint heart never won fair lady’ and that saying came to mind after noticing Your Choice is one of twenty ‘decs’ for a Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs; what a debut performance in a similar race at Newbury four weeks ago.

Your Choice, a 100/1 chance, was prominent throughout, travelled superbly under John Fahy and failed by only three-quarters of a length (under sympathetic handling!) to beat Musical Art; principals sprinted clear in the last furlong.