Regional U-19 women’s cricket tourney begins today

Regional Under-19 women’s cricket tournament bowls off today with matches at three Couva venues, Preysal, Gilbert Park and the National Cricket Centre.

The T&T Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) will once again host the competition exclusively as it has done since reviving the competition five years ago after it was discontinued in 2012.

Recognising the importance of this developmental tournament which was first hosted in the early 2000’s technical director of the TTWCA Ann Browne-John said: “You must have a development programme in order to consistently have players coming through and T&T thought it was important to revive the tournament in order to continue that development. If you look at the current West Indies senior women’s team, this is where we find players. In fact, nearly all of our current senior players came through this programme.”

There will be four participating teams this year, Barbados, Guyana, Windward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago all vying for the title. Browne-John expressed her disappointment that Jamaica and the Leeward Islands have had to skip this year’s edition.

Matches will be played in the T20 format with each team playing two matches per day from August 2 to August 6.

Fixtures

Today

9.30 am

T&T vs Guyana, NCC

9.30 am

Windward Is vs Barbados, Gilbert Park

2.30 pm

Guyana vs Windward Is, Gilbert Park

2.30 pm

T&T vs Barbados, NCC

Tomorrow

9.30 am

Barbados vs Guyana, NCC

9.30 am

Windward Is vs T&T, Gilbert Park

2.30 pm

Guyana vs T&T, Gilbert Park

2.30 pm Barbados vs Windward Is, NCC

Saturday

9.30 am

Windward Is vs Guyana, Gilbert Park

9.30 am

Barbados vs T&T, Preysal

2.30 pm

Guyana vs Barbados, Gilbert Park

2.30 pm

T&T vs Windward Is, Preysal

Sunday

9.30 am 3rd place play-off, Gilbert Park

9.30 am

FINAL NCC