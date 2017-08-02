Sancho: No to going back to amateur football

Former national defender Brent Sancho has sounded a warning that a return to amateur league football as the premier competition locally will be the death of local football.

Sancho, the Managing Director of three-time reigning T&T Pro League champions, Central FC was speaking at yesterday’s media briefing for his team’s 2017 Scotiabank CONCACAF League first-leg round-of-16 match with Panamanian League champions, CD Arabe Unido. The match comes off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 9pm tonight.

Sancho added, “All teams have struggled with the lack of match day attendance and things got worst financially as corporate T&T withdrew support due to the recession. “But now that clubs are without the Sport Company of T&T (SPORTT) subvention, at least temporarily, and without it I cannot see the professional league continuing.

“As in other countries, we need all four stakeholders in place to ensure the success of professional football, and this has never really happened. He noted that the T&T Pro League in the past had been a feeder for the national senior team as was clearly evident with the 2006 FIFA World Cup squad to Germany, and even up to today it provides a huge chunk of the national players, who eventually are snapped up by overseas clubs.

“If you look around the Caribbean, Haiti, Curacao, Guyana, Martinique have all raised the level of their domestic competitions and its reflecting in their nationals teams which are on the rise. “A few years back our national team hammered Panama at the Queen’s Park Oval close to 7-0, but look at their team now, they have a programme in place that is flourishing and for us if we don’t sustain our Pro League, it will spell the death of our football.” A former European-based player Sancho added, ““We see supporters, corporate sector and governments celebrating national team achievements, yet without professional club football, there will be no national victories to celebrate.

“It’s time for representatives of all four stakeholders to put aside their negativity, their distrust and their personal agendas and work together to rebuild our professional game. If the Minister of Sport can achieve this, he will have created a lasting legacy that would take our national team to the 2022 World Cup, regardless of the result of the 2018 campaign.”

Central FC head coach and former T&T midfielder Dale Saunders also admitted that a lack of funding for clubs was the problem affecting the Pro League. “We just can’t compete with overseas salaries. Three years ago, Pro League clubs could pay players US$2,000 per month for a top striker.

Now it’s a struggle to pay US$1,000 and many players are earning less. And with clubs forced to reduce their wage bills, developmental coaching staff are a luxury, so youngsters are not coming through so quickly.” Former T&T 2006 World Cup striker, Stern John, now an assistant coach to both Central FC and the T&T senior men’s football team echoed Saunders concerns. “The lack of money in the professional game will eventually be felt at national level” said the former English Premier League and US Major League Soccer striker.

“With the exodus of our more talented players, our youngsters are not enjoying the same high level of competition that they would have experienced a few years ago, and this makes the step up to national level even harder.

He added, “Coupled with that, I don’t believe that in some cases, our players are competing in leagues that are stronger than the Pro League has been over the last few years. And even if there is a marginal improvement, that is negated by the fact that players are travelling half way around the world two days before a game. If they were home based, they would be in camp sooner, without the rigours of jet lag. Also, our agreement with the Pro League ensures players are released for friendly games, so we get more time to work with the boys.”

A professional club for just about five years, Central FC has also won the Digicel Pro Bowl (2015); Digicel Charity Shield (21015 & 2016); Rawle Fletcher Trophy (2015 & 2016); Akeem Adams Trophy (2015 & 2016); Kevon Carter Trophy (2015); Lucozade Sport Goal Shield (2014); and the First Citizens Cup, in 2013 and 2014 for 15 titles in five years.