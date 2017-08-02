Santos de Guapiles crush Jabloteh 6-2

SAN JOSE—Costa Rica’s Santos de Guapiles enjoyed a successful debut in continental competition, recording a 6-2 win over visiting T&T’s San Juan Jabloteh in the first leg of their 2017 Scotiabank Concacaf League Round-of-16 series at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, on Tuesday night.

Only four minutes into the match, Santos grabbed a 1-0 lead after Jabloteh’s Akeem Benjamin fouled Starling Matarrita in the penalty area. Midfielder Kenny Cunningham, who scored one goal in four career Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League matches, converted the ensuing penalty-kick to the lower left of goalkeeper Shemel Louison.

Matarrita doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, connecting from ten-yards out, before Youstin Salas closed out the first-half scoring with a shot from the edge of the penalty arc to the far right post for a 3-0 cushion.

Keithy Simpson pulled one back for the visitor in the 50th minute, heading home Adrian Reid’s right-wing cross past goalkeeper Bryan Morales.

Eight minutes later, captain Edder Monguio headed in Wilmer Azofeifa’s corner kick to restore Santos’ three-goal margin. Second-half substitute Osvaldo Rodriguez made it 5-1 in the 72nd minute with an effort from 28 yards.

Defender Juan Diego Madrigal’s 78th-minute penalty kick made it six for Santos after Louison took down Leonardo Adams in the box.

San Juan’s Nathan Lewis closed out the scoring, slotting home from six yards in the 89th minute.

The teams will meet in the second leg in T&T on August 8, with Jabloteh, the 2017 Caribbean Football Union Club Championship runners-up after a 1-0 loss in the final at Mucurapo to Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic back in May needing a win by four clear goals to advance on aggregate.

The 2017 SCL features 13 qualified from across Central America— Chorrillo FC, CD Plaza Amador and Deportivo Árabe Unido (Panama); Honduras Progreso, Platense FC and CD Olimpia (Honduras); Santos de Guápiles and LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica), CD Aguila and Alianza FC (El Salvador), Real Esteli and CD Walter Ferretti (Nicaragua); and Belmopan Bandits (Belize)—and three from the Caribbean, with T&T’s Central FC and Jamaica’s Portmore United, the others.

Portmore United and Central FC, qualified as CFU Club Championship, third and fourth placed finishers respectively.

Jabloteh captain Keithy Simpson speaking after his team’s heavy loss said, “It was a hard fought game and we did not do as we were expected, but I hope we can regroup very quickly and just recover from that loss.”

He added, “Hopefully when we get home we will just go back to the blackboard and on the training pitch and put out the work and hopefully we can get a win in the next game and move on.”

Commenting on his goal, Simpson said as a striker its his job to score and put away the chances.

Unfortunately we came out on the losing end tonight, but we are going to fight all the way in the next leg.

Last night, Portmore United hosted Panama’s CD Plaza Amador while tonight Central FC is at home to Deportivo Aribe Unido of Panama at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 9pm ahead of their away return clashes on Wednesday August 9 and Thursday August109, respectively.

The overall SCL 2017 champions will also qualify for next season’s Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, where they will join 15 more of the best clubs from the entire Concacaf region, including the Caribbean and Central America, plus Mexico, the USA and Canada. The overall champions of the SCCL will represent the region at the FIFA 2018 Club World Cup.