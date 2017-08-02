T&T’s athletes arrive in London

Some of T&T’s track and field stars have arrived in London, with hopes of medals at the IAAF World Championships which starts tomorrow in England and runs until August 13.

The local athletes were totally consumed in preparations over the past few days under the watchful eyes of the technical staff including manager Dexter Voisin at Brunel University and now at the Games Village anticipating their upcoming competition. “We left the camp yesterday (Tuesday) and we are in the Games hotel,” said Voisin. “Training is going well.”

The T&T athletes are into their final preparation before the athletics show piece, which ignites with the world’s leading sprinters opening their quests for podium placement at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

National 100 metres champion Emmanuel Callender and Keston Bledman will be among this group, looking to reach the final, the following day. A task they must be prepared mentally for as they will have to challenge the likes of sprint sensation Usain Bolt, who will make his final bow at the World Championships.

“There are quite a lot of experienced athletes from different countries here also, so everyone have to be ready mentally,” said Voisin. Sprinters Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Khalifa St Fort will face the starter on Saturday in the women’s 100m dash at the 16th edition of the Championships. The final will be the feature event, to close out activities on Sunday.

Ahye has run the quickest of the trio so far this year, clocking 10.82 seconds in winning the National Championships in Port of Spain in June and putting her second on the current world list. The following day, Jereem Richards makes his debut on the world stage and is one of T&T’s biggest medal prospects in the men’s 200m. “Jereem hasn’t arrived in London as yet, he is arriving tomorrow (today) from his school base,” said Voisin.

Keshorn Walcott has had a tame build up to the Championships and will need to bring his best to finish among the medals. He will see action at the on August 10 in the preliminary round of the event. Walcott’s competitors include German pair Thomas Rohler and Johannes Vetter and two of the medallist in the previous edition of the Championships, defending champion Kenyan Julius Yego and Tero Pitkamaki of Finland, who earned the bronze.

Rohler and Vetter have so far this season been dominating the javelin event at a number of meets. Having missed out on a medal with a fourth-placed finish at the 2015 Championships in Beijing, China helped propel Rohler to Olympic gold with a 90.30m effort in Rio last year. Bettering that mark with a 93.30m throw in the opening IAAF Diamond League series in Doha on May 5. That performance put Rohler in second place one the all-time list - until Vetter eclipsed him with a 94.44m throw in Lucerne on July 11.

Walcott, who enters as the 10th best on the 2017 ranking list with his 86.61m season’s best effort at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League meet in Rome, may not be the raging favourite to win the javelin title but the field will have a legit reason to be wary of his presence. He did shock the world to become the youngest Olympic gold medallist in the men’s javelin at age 19 years at London 2012. The final is carded for August 12.

Team

Women

100m: Michelle-Lee Ahye (Unattached), Kelly-Ann Baptiste (Zenith A/C), Khalifa St Fort (Unattached), Semoy Hackett (Zenith A/C)

200m: Semoy Hackett, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kayelle Clarke (PAP)

400m: Domonique Williams (Abilene Wildcats)

400m H: Sparkle Mc Knight (Abilene Wildcats)

4x100m: Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Khalifa St Fort, Semoy Hackett, Kayelle Clarke, Kamaria Durant (Simplex A/C)

Men

100m: Emmanuel Callender (Memphis Pioneers), Keston Bledman (Simplex A/C),

200m: Jereem Richards (Abilene Wildcats), Kyle Greaux (Abilene Wildcats)

400m: Lalonde Gordon (Unattached), Machel Cedenio (Simplex A/C)

110m H: Reubin Walters (Memphis Pioneers), Mikel Thomas (Memphis Pioneers)

Javelin Throw: Keshorn Walcott (Rebirth A/C)

4x100m: Emmanuel Callender, Keston Bledman, Rondell Sorrillo (La Brea A/C), Kyle Greaux, Moriba Morain (Simplex A/C), Dan-Neil Telesford (Abilene Wildcats)

4x400m: Machel Cedenio, Lalonde Gordon, Renny Quow (Zenith A/C), Jarrin Solomon (Memphis Pioneers), Joshua St Clair (Abilene Wildcats), Jereem Richards