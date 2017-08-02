T&T beach vball men exit Worlds

T&T senior men’s beach volleyball team of Daneil Williams and Marlon “Waldo” Phillip exited the 2017 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship in 37th spot at the end of their Pool A round-robin four-team series on Danube Island, Vienna, Austria, yesterday.

This after Williams, 26, and Phillip, 19 were beaten in straight sets by host duo, Christoph Dressler and Thomas Kunert 24-26, 8-21 in their must-win match-up to decide the all-important third spot in the pool. Both teams entered the final preliminary match-day with 0-2 records and needed a win to earn a spot in the bracket phase of the competition.

The T&T men seemed up for the challenge early on and lead 4-2 in the first set and survived five-sets points before a wide spike by Phillip, gifted the hosts the 1-0 lead in the best-of-three sets contest.

T&T also started the second well and led 3-1 before it all went down hill, with the Austrians taking the next five points for a 6-3 lead from which they coasted to the win.

Overall, the more experienced Austrians held a slight edge on attacks, 24-22 and 6-1 on blocks while both teams had one service ace each. For T&T, Phillip had 12 attacks and one ace, while Williams tallied ten attacks and one block, however the duo combined for 16 errors to the hosts six. Kunert was the main scorer for Austria with 18 attacks and one ace while Dressler added six attacks and six blocks.

Speaking after their match on Centre Court, Red Bull Beach Arena, Williams said the experience was lovely.

“We did what we promised, which was to come here and put up a show and try our best. Hats off to my partner. On the first set especially he was on fire. They couldn’t stop him. That’s all we could be asked, to give 100%, and I think we did it. I hope everybody back home is proud”.

Phillip added,” I was very excited to play against the crowd, to play against all these people. First set was quite good, I was scoring non-stop. In the second set I don’t know what happened, maybe I lost my focus a little bit. It was a good experience here. I hope we can improve and come back in two years”.

In their first two matches, Williams and Phillip, who were part of the national indoor men’s team which retained its Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Indoor Championship title last month, were beaten by top ranked Brazilians, Alvaro Filho and Saymon Barbosa 11-21, 11-21 on Saturday and then went under to Cubans Sergio Gonzalez and Nivaldo Diaz 17-21, 14-21 on Monday.

The 24th ranked Cubans who were fifth at the Rio Olympics last year won 17-21, 21-15, 15-10 over the top ranked Brazilians to win the pool with a 3-0 record ahead of their opponents, who ended with a 1-2.

In their first match on Saturday, Gonzalez and Nivaldo Diaz defeated Dressler and Kunert 21-18, 21-13 while the Brazilians won 21-17, 2-17 over the Austrians.

Following the completion of pool play, the top two pairs in each group advanced directly to the 32-team elimination bracket along with the four “best” third-place duos based on match points, set-point ratios and/or rally-point ratios.

Dressler and Kunert, were scheduled to meet fellow Austrians Robin Seidl and Tobias Winter, in the “Lucky Loser” round for the teams ranked fifth through 12th with the four winners advancing to the elimination bracket. On completion of the round-robin phase there was also a re-draw which placed each team in the bracket based on their pool standings with the 12 pool winners being seeded number one to 12, and the third-place finishers, including the “Lucky Losers being seeded 25th through 32nd while the second-place finishers in each pool were seeded 13th to 24th.

The semifinals matches for both men and women will be played on Saturday August 5 with the medal matches carded for a day later with the winning teams splitting the US$60,000 first-place prizes.

Austria is hosting the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships for the second time with the first being in 2001 in Klagenfurt when South American pairs from Argentina (Mariano Baracetti/Martin Conde) and Brazil (Shelda Bede/Adriana Behar) captured the titles.