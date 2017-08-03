Caribbean CrossFit set for August 12

Some of the top athletes in the Caribbean are expected to converge on the Woodbrook Youth Facility on August 12 from 8am for the second annual Rodney Revolution CrossFit 12-12-12 Throwdown powered by Powerade.

Local athletes will be competing against professional and amateur CrossFit athletes from across the region and the USA for cash prizes sponsored by Powerade and other well known sponsors.

Last year’s event attracted more than 80 athletes locally and regionally from countries like Guyana, St Maarten, St Lucia, Barbados and Jamaica while Reebok CrossFit Games top athletes Chyna Cho and Freddie Camacho also attended as guest judges and hosts.

This year promises to be even better with a bigger venue that can accommodate more athletes as the CrossFit 12-12-12 Throwdown will challenge athletes in the ten fitness domains of endurance, strength, stamina, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, balance, agility and accuracy.

Athletes competing in the RX Division will complete three grueling workouts with the top ten going through to the semi-finals, from which the top five will fight to the finish for cash prizes and bragging rights to call themselves T&T’s Fittest man and woman athlete.

There will also be categories for those athletes who wish to challenge themselves but are still in the amateur/ intermediate level, as well as teens and masters categories.

Tickets are $120TTD and are available at Crossfit 12-12-12, Murray Street, Woodbrook for those who want to watch this exciting event and cheer on their favourites. For details visit www.crossfit12-12-12.com/throwdown-2017/ or call 624-4348.