Knight Riders ready to dim Stars

Trinbago Knight Riders’ South African opening batsman Hashim Amla has been ruled out of the 2017 Hero CPL with injury. This was confirmed yesterday by team coach Simon Katich as the Knight Riders prepare to go into action in the new season of the tournament from 9pm tonight against the St Lucia Stars at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

“We’re looking at replacements at the moment but we can’t confirm anything,” Katich told Guardian Media Sports. He added: “We’re obviously going to have to get documents sorted before we can actually confirm who it is before we can say anything.”

Katich, who is taking the TKR reigns for the very first time as head coach, said that while he is disappointed not to have Amla’s services this year, he thinks his team can adapt, stating: “Obviously Brendon McCullum will open as he normally does and there’s every chance Sunil Narine could open, that’s obviously Dwayne’s call but we’ve got a number of options there and a pretty flexible batting line up. Once we know what the wicket looks like, we’ll go from there.”

The TKR team, captained by Dwayne Bravo, landed in St Lucia pushing their chests out, as they have dominated the St Lucian franchise in the CPL, winning five of the eight clashes, losing two, with one ending in a washout.

The TKR had a wonderful preparation heading into the match, winning their warm-up games in Trinidad where ace batsman Darren Bravo has looked in fine form. A lot will depend on the left-hander on a track that is expected to be good for batting.

Also, in good touch is New Zealander Colin Munroe, who blasted a 46-ball century in the first warm-up match against the TTCB XI. Fellow New Zealander Brendan McCullum joined the team in St Lucia and is a key member of the set up and is happy to be in the mix yet again.

He said: “We need to pitch in and support each other. We have good variety in the squad and once we get on a winning roll, that will be great. I enjoy coming here to play with the team and the beauty of it all, is developing each other. You can’t stop learning and even at 35, I am learning and trying new things.”

Dispelling any doubts about the fitness of his captain, who has not played competitively since being injured out of the Australian Big Bash tournament in December last year, Katich said, “Dwayne has been excellent, he’s going to be a vital part as skipper. He has had a lengthy lay-off with injury so he’ll be looking to get back out there. He’ll be keen and I’m sure he’ll have plenty of energy.”

Aside from Bravo’s versatile medium pace, the TKR set up will be depending heavily on spin, as they have the world class Narine in their ranks, joined by young Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan and Mehedi Hassan from Bangladesh.

And while Bravo’s team will be coming up against a strong Darren Sammy-led outfit—Sammy being one of the most successful captains in the history of T20 cricket—TKR team operations manager, Colin Borde, is confident that TKR can engineer a win, saying, “The guys have really prepared well, the coach has gotten into the groove and the team has done well here before and the core of the team remains, so the experience is there and that brings confidence. The players are already gelling nicely and for this skipper Dwayne Bravo must take credit. He has that ability to get the best out of his players and they are all ready to play for him.”

McCullum was also in high praise of Bravo: “I have played for Chennai, Gujrat Lions and a Pakistani team with Bravo and I know him really well, he is a leader of men. He is emotional about Trinbago, so wants to lead well. The people of this team really like that and we can’t wait to play under him and do well for him.”