Árabe Unido get edge over Central FC

Small-cousins Carlos and Enrico were both on taregt as Panama’s CD Deportivo Arabe Unido overcame a youthful Central FC 2-1 in their first-leg round-of-16 clash in the inaugural Scotiabank CONCACAF at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Thursday.

With the loss, the three-time T&T Pro League champions and two-time Caribbean Football Union Championship winners must now travel to the Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama on August 10 and secure a win if they are to advance to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

After being put on the back foot by a much more physical opponent, Central FC took the lead through Johan Peltier with a glancing header, but CD Árabe Unido got a goal on either side of the break from cousins and Panama international forwards Carlos Small and Enrico Small and within a match of a spot in the last-eight.

Central had limited the Árabe to three ambitious attempts from distance by midfielder Nelson Barahona before Peltier, with a perfectly placed header past the dive of Árabe’s Dominican Republic goalkeeper Miguel Lloyd, formerly of W Connection from almost 16 yards out in the 20th minute, after meeting a well-placed right side cross from full-back Kaydion Gabriel, who started in place of evergreen T&T international defender Carlos Edwards, who was excused due to illness of his mother.

The Dale Saunder-coached Central FC then created a few openings to extend their lead, before 22-year-old Carlos Small drew the Panamians level when he fired past a stranded Central goalkeeper Stephon Seepersad from close range after defender Tyrik John, a forward utilised at left-back due to the ‘Couva Sharks’ shortage of player personnel, timed his jump poorly against a Daniel Ortíz cross.John, the son of legendary T&T forward and current Central FC assistant coach Stern John, Seepersad, winger Jules Lee and promising defender Taryk Sampson all made their first CONCACAF starts while pre-season attacking acquisitions Kerville Jeremiah and Ross Dowden were used off the bench late in an attempt to salvage a draw.

Seepersad was brilliant three minutes into the second-half with a low save to his left that eventually earned him the Allstate Save of the Game, denying José González’s strike from the penalty-spot after a questionable call by Honduran referee Hector Said Martinez. However, in the 62nd minute, Seepersad had little chance when substitute Enrico Small, with his first touch of the ball after replacing Renan Addles less than two minutes earlier, smashed a left-footer off the underside of the crossbar on the first post to put the visitors ahead 2-1.Twelve minutes later, the visitors came close to extending their advantage when Roberto Chen’s powerful downward header off Barahona’s cross, bounced just wide of Seepersad’s upright.

Central FC had their chances too, but like first-half tries by captain and midfielder Sean De Silva and Mickaeel Jem Gordon, Nathanial Garcia could only win the applause of home fans after some close efforts, including a deflected free-kick that forced Lloyd into a top draw save with a minute left.Central substitute Ross Dowden had a great chance on the rebound, but from less than ten yards out he blasted his right-footed volley inches wide of the far upright leaving the home side with all to do in the away leg on Thursday at Rommel Fernandez Stadium, Panama.

The Couva Sharks will return to domestic play in the T&T Pro League on Monday against Police FC from 6pm, before flying off to Panama.