Canada blanks Calypso Stickmen 4-0

This country’s senior men’s hockey team suffered a 4-0 to Canada in their opening Group B match of the 2017 Men’s Pan American Hockey Cup at USA Field Hockey’s showpiece venue, Spooky Nook, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, yesterday.

The 11th ranked Canadians, who are coming off a victory over sixth ranked India at the same Hockey World League semifinal event last month, opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Scott Tupper for a 1-0 first quarter lead, before Matthew Sarmento (23rd) and Gordon Johnston (29th) added second quarter items, for a 3-0 lead at the half-time interval.

In the final 15-minute period, T&T managed to stem the flow of the Canadians attack, and only conceded one more item, through Ian Smythe in the 51st minute.

Last night in the second Pool B match, Mexico and Brazil clashed while in Pool A, two-time winners and defending champions, Argentina, the reigning Olympic champions as well battled USA. In yesterday’s opening match, Chile led by two goals each from Franco Becerra, Jose Hurtado and Martin Rodriguez clobbered Venezuela 6-0. Becerra got his double in the 25th and 55th minutes, Hurtado in the 32nd and 50th and and Rodriguez, in the 44th and 48th to flick off their Pool A campaign.

Tomorrow, the 33rd ranked “Calypso Stickmen” ended with the bronze medals behind Canada and champions Argentina, after beating USA, 3-1 in their playoff and will now face Mexico from 12 noon ahead of their final round-robin match against Brazil from 10am on Tuesday.

At the end of the round-robin phase in the two groups, the top two teams in each pool will advance to the main draw semi-final play-off and the two teams to emerge from this stage of the tournament will earn a berth at the World Cup next year. The top six teams will also qualify for the 2021 Pan American Cup, and the teams placed seventh and eighth must play the 2019 Pan American Challenge.

2017 Men’s Pan American Cup

Venue: Spooky Nook, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA. • Pool A: Argentina, Chile, USA, Venezuela

• Pool B: Brazil, Canada, T&T, Mexico