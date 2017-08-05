Paul welcomes new challenge at Pasaquina

Three-time T&T Pro League winner and two-time Caribbean Football Union Club Championship winner Leston Paul is eager to suit up for new club Deportivo Pasaquina of El Salvador.

The 27-year-old ex-Central FC combative midfielder said he put pen to paper to a one-year deal last Tuesday, agreeing to his first overseas contract with the Salvadorian Primera Divisón outfit—cutting short his stint at North East Stars after just five games.

“I think this move can open doors to a bigger club or even a bigger league; which is my main goal,” the Mayaro-born former T&T FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup captain told www.ttproleague.com.

“A move outside of T&T was on the cards for some for some time, not necessarily here (at Pasaquina). (But) I think it’s good for me personally to test myself in another league and continue improving as a player.”

Paul, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography out of University of South Florida, won three consecutive Pro League titles including back-to-back Caribbean crowns between 2014 and 2017 with Central FC, but switched to the Stars where he enjoyed an unbeaten run of four consecutive wins and a draw.

Paul, who has teamed up with T&T defender Dwayne James at Pasaquina, is hoping to transfer his winning touch to a club still attempting to root themselves in the Salvadoran top flight.

Despite turning to a new chapter and location in his professional career, Paul also said his commitment to the Trinidad and Tobago team and the final phase of the CONCACAF Six-team Final Round in FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying is unchanged.