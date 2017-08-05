T&T sprinters fail to progress to semis

T&T sprinters Emmanual Callender and Keston Bledman did not advance to the next round in the Men’s 100 metres at the IAAF World Championships in London, England, yesterday.

Callender clocked 10.25 seconds to place fifth in heat two to finish 27th overall.

The national 100 metres champion appeared to stumble at the start and said afterwards, “I am disappointed, just not what I wanted. I put in too much work, it was not the race I expected but God is good, we shall see.”

Callender could not watch the screen after the race, he is a strong character but the slip at start will test his resolve.

“This hurts, it just did not come together today,” he said.

Bledman crossed in 10.26 to place fourth in heat fifth. He was 29th overall among the 46 runners.

Bledman was in lane two in heat five with American favourite Justin Gatlin in lane five,

After the race Bledman told the Trinidad Guardian, “I was just lacking confidence so while I would normally run back on, I just could not get up to the finish that was required, it has not been the normal season for me.

“I was only able to get off one push and that was not good enough you cannot give off that sort of lead in a 100m but right now I am thinking of all my support and my family, there will be other days but I need to regain my confidence, I was too timid today.”

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt as expected qualified for today’s semi-finals after winning his heat in 10.07. The Jamaican, who is retiring after the event in London, beat Great Britain’s James Dasaolu into second (10.13).

Jamaican Julian Forte was the fastest qualifier in the 100m dash, running a personal best 9.99.

Today, T&T will have six athletes vying for semifinal places in the Men’s 400m men and the Women’s 100m. In all the heats, the top three will advance and the six fastest losers to the semifinals.

First on the track, will be London Olympic bronze medallist in the 400m, Lalonde Gordon who will race in heat one at 5.45 am (TT time) from lane eight, with his best time this season 45.18, but he will have to contend with USA’s Fred Kerley who will be in lane seven with a season best time of 43.70.

Next in heat two at 5.54 am will be national 400m champion Machel Cedenio in lane three, whose season best time is 44.90 but will face overwhelming favourite and current 2016 Olympic champion Wayde Van Niekerk running from lane five, who has a season best of 43.62.

Then in heat five at 6.21 am, Renny Quow will race from lane seven, has a season best time of 43.84 but will have to content with Issac Makwala in lane six and La Shawn Merritt in lane nine.

After his success at the National Championships, Cedenio was pleased and looking ahead to the World Championships, saying: “I am getting myself together, I have made some changes and the goal remains again to reach the finals, take one step at a time and run my best race and get a medal.”

The women are next on the track at the London Olympic Stadium, with heat two at 6.54 am witnessing young Khalifa St Fort set to get her first taste of competition from lane seven, after doing her personal best this season of 11.06, however she will have to compete with the current Olympic champion, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson who will race from lane seven.

Michelle-Lee Ahye competes in heat five at 7.21 am, from lane seven, also with her personal best established this season of 10.82 and will face her stiffest challenge from Jamaica’s Simone Facey in lane two.

In heat six at 7.30 am, Kelly-Ann Baptiste, who won a bronze medal at the 2011 World Championships, will race from lane five, with a season best of 10.88 behind her but will have to contend with Deejay Stevens from the USA in lane four.

After her record success in T&T in June, she said, “Staying focus, and just going out there and running my race, I know that Elaine Thompson is there, but I just want to enjoy myself, reach the finals and then give it everything and get a medal.”