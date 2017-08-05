US $40,000 in prizes in T&T Marathon

There will be an equal prize money of US$5,000 for the winner of the men and women category in the 2018 T&T Marathon (26.2 miles), the 36th edition when it comes off on January 21 from 5am at Freeport, with the finish outside White Hall, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

This was disclosed by Diane Henderson, chairperson of the ​T&T ​International Marathon Committee at the official launch for the event at T&T Olympic House, 121 Abercromby Street Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

In her address, Henderson revealed that just like this year, next year’s staging of the event will be held over two days and will be a special once as it will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the Queen’s Park Savannah.

On the first day of the two-day of activities, the 5K event will come off on Saturday January 20 with the T&T Marathon set for a day later, with the athletes involved in the walking competition to start at 3.30am

In addition to the two main events, there will also be the Relays for which Henderson is hoping to have an increase from 100 teams to 200 teams, with National Sporting Organisations (NSOs) and corporate teams coming on board.

Apart from the major prizes, there will also be on offer, a $5,000 T&T reward to the local athletes to break the existing T&T records for both the men and women marathon.

As it stands, USA-based Ronnie Holassie holds the record with a time of two hours, 17.33 minutes set in 1998 while Tonya Nero’s two hours, 56.33 minutes stands as the women’s record set this year.

With regards to the composition of entrants, Henderson said that it was unclear as to which athletes from overseas would be making the journey to T&T, but at the same time, a large number of entries may come in from Latin America, namely Venezuela due to the prizes on offer.

Overall, the top seven finishers in both the men and women categories will be granted cash prizes.

2018 T&T Marathon

(26.2 miles) prize

structure (TT$):

n Men

1. $33,750.00

2. $20,250.00

3. $10,125.00

4. $6,750.00

5. $5,400.00

6. $4,050.00

7. $3,375.00

n Women

1. $33,750.00

2. $20,250.00

3. $10,125.00

4. $6,750.00

5. $5,400.00

6. $4,050.00

7. $3,375.00