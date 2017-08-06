Latapy names U-15 squad for Concacaf

This Country’s National under 15 Boys team will head off to Florida tomorrow to contest the 2017 Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 13th to 19th.

Under head coach Russell Latapy, the team has been in training for the past six months and will be entering its first competition at Concacaf level having previously participated at the Cayman Airways International Cup in May.

Latapy finalised an 18-man squad a few days ago to head to the championship where T&T has been drawn into Group B alongside Costa Rica, USA, and Canada.

The young “Soca Warriors” will open their campaign on August 13th against Costa Rica and will play Canada a day later before closing off the group stage against USA on August 16th.

The other countries taking part include Group A – Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica and Panama, Group C – El Salvador, Bermuda, Martinique and Cuba, Group D – Haiti, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Curacao, Group E – Puerto Rico, Belize, Barbados and Guadeloupe, Group F – St Lucia, Suriname, Guyana and St Kitts/Nevis, Group G – Aruba, Cayman Islands, Bonaire and Saint Martin, Group H- Antigua/Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica and Sint Maarten, Group I – Bahamas, US Virgin Islands, French Guiana and St Vincent/Grenadines and Group J with British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos.

Speaking about the preparations and the final team selection, Latapy, once an Under-15 T&T player himself, said he was anticipating the tournament and the opportunity to come up against three solid Concacaf opponents.

“I’m extremely happy with the group of players that we have and not only with the final group of players that were selected for the tournament, but I am also happy with the players so far who have contributed to the level of where we’re at right now,” Latapy said.

Latapy is currently also in charge of the Under-17 men’s squad which also trains every week with this group set to be the next T&T Under-20 men’s team for the 2019 FIFA Under 20 World Cup qualifying campaign.

T&T 18-man national Under-15 squad

1. Russell Latapy-