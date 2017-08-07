Ahye 6th, Baptiste 8th in 100m final

For the first time, T&T had two women in a 100 metres finals at the World Championships, after both Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Michelle-Lee Ahye progressed from their semi-final races to the final at the Queen Elizabeth Park Stadium, London, England yes­terday.

Baptiste finished third in 11.07) from semis 1 and Ahye was also third 11.04) in the second semis.

However, in the final, it was not to be a fairy­tale ending as both finished outside the top three, Ahye, the reigning national champions finished in a blanket finish in sixth place in a time of 11.01, while Baptiste was eight in 11.09.

Baptiste started well in lane 2, but it was Ma­rie Josee Ta Lou that took the lead and seem set for victory until a late burst by American Tori Bowie (10.85) won the event, with Dafne Schippers claiming bronze just ahead of Muri­ella Ahoure (4th), Elaine Thompson (5th) and Lee Ahye sixth from lane 3.

Lee Ahye told Guardian Media Sports: “I thought I had won a medal, I looked up, it was so close, I really thought it was mines, but it was not to be, so another sixth place, I will have to settle for that, it was a really sticky race, with a lot of speed, it was so close, but I will be back in two years,”

Baptiste said: “I gave it my all, and it was not what I wanted, but I was in a final and I am glad about that and given my progress this year, that is satisfying, I thank all of those for their support, all my family and friends.”

Both women had been to final before with Baptiste claiming bronze at the 2011 Champi­onships, while Lee Ahye was outside the medals at both the Rio Olympic games in the 100 and 200 metres finals last year.

Gordon 5th, Cedenio 7th in semis

In recent years, the Men’s 400 metres has been a race where T&T has been interest­ed, however in the semi-finals yesterday, it was not to continue.

First, it was La Lalonde Gordon who finished 5th in Heat 2 in a time of 45.20 seconds and failed to progress, and then it was reigning national champion Machel Cedenio who finished in seventh position in Heat 3 in a time of 45.91 seconds.

Cedenio told Guardian Media Sports that: “It was a tough year, because after last season, I had made some changes and then this season, I returned to my old coach (Lance Bowman) and things improved, but it was too late, so this happens. I know that many expected more from me, and I also expected more from my­self, but now I have to regroup and come again next year.”

He said: “It has become very competitive in the 400 metres these days and so I know that I have a lot of work to do, but I am determined to learn from this. Now it is on to the relays and making sure we are all ready, because it is going to be very competitive and this will be about our teamwork.”

Richards makes Worlds debut

Highly rated, young T&T athlete, Jereem Richards will make his debut on the World Championship stage in the men’s 200 metres this afternoon.

Richards will race in Heat 2 from Lane 2 at 1.38pm (TT time), with his season best of 19.77 making him a creditable contender for a final place in the semi-finals. Kyree King of the USA is expected to be his closest challenger.

Kyle Greaux will race in Heat 5, from Lane 6 at 2.02pm(TT time), with a season best of 20.19, but will have to contend with Issac Makwala of Botswana and Warren Weir of Jamaica.

Sparkle McKnight will be T&T’s lone repre­sentative in the 400 metres hurdles, in Heat 1 running from Lane 4 at 2.30pm. Mcknight will be challenged by Dalilah Mu­hammad of the USA and Lea Nugent of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, yesterday was one of the brightest days so far, with short pants and t-shirts, the order of the day around the Queens Elizabeth Park, but it was a morning to forget for T&T’s three athletes failed to progress to the next round in their respec­tive events.

First on the track w a s Do­monique Williams in Heat 4 of the Women’s 400 metres running from a tough Lane 7 finished in 8th in a time of 53.72 seconds for overall 45th .

Williams said after: “I am disappointed, I feel that the numbers of races, that I partic­ipated in this season for my school, affected me today, I just was not in the race, but this is my final year, so next year should be different. I am determined to get things right, because I have to improve my times if I want to get a contract and therefore will be now able to select my events better.”

Then in the 110 Men’s hurdles, Ruebin Walters racing from Lane 2 finished fifth in a time of 13.63 seconds while

Mikel Thomas, who ran in Heat 5 from Lane 3, had to settle for an eighth place finish in a time of 13.98 seconds.He was 37th overall.

Thomas said: “Obviously it was not my day, it has been an extremely rough year, between injury and lack of support, it has been extremely tough, but I have kept at it.”