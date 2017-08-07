Calypso Stickmen, Brazil in semis clash

T&T’s Calypso Stickmen will face off with Brazil from 10 am today in a winner-take-all match for second spot in their pool and a main draw semifinal appearance at the 2017 Men’s Pan American Hockey Cup Tournament at the USA Field Hockey Sports, Spooky Nook, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA.

Coming off a 3-2 win on Sunday over Mexico, thanks to a late winner from Australian-based captain, Akim Toussaint, the T&T men enter the match level on three points with the Brazilians, but behind on goal-difference while host Canada has maximum six points from wins against both and tackles Mexico in its final match

Speaking after Sunday’s must win encounter, 29-year-old T&T captain Toussaint said his team knew going into the match it was going to be a tough battle.

He explained, “We all expected a tough contest with the Mexicans, so we just tried to do our best on our finishing because we haven’t been that clinical in front of goal so far in the tournament so far.”

“At the same time we were much better with putting away our chances today (Sunday) than we were against Canada in our first match, but we are still not where we are expected to be in terms of our play.”

“Against Mexico we played very passionately no matter some crucial decisions went against us and we will take that same approach into our final pool match against Brazil.”

In Pool A, two-time champions and reigning Olympic gold medal winners Argentina crushed Chile 9-2 to improve to maximum six points as well while USA trounced Venezuela 5-0 to go level with Chile on three points ahead of their decider for second spot in the pool tonight and a spot in the semifinal main draw as well.

At the end of the round-robin pool play the top two teams in each pool will advance to the main draw semi-final play-off and the two teams to emerge from this stage of the tournament will earn a berth at the World Cup next year.

The top six teams will also qualify for the 2021 Pan American Cup, and the teams placed seventh and eighth must play the 2019 Pan American Challenge.

Sunday’s late results Pool A

USA 5 (Amardeep Khokhar 13th, Sean Cicchi 26th, Alexander Grassi 38th, Aki Kaeppeler 44th, Tyler Sundeen 52nd) vs Venezuela 0

Argentina 9 (Gonzalo Peillat 7th, 23rd,29th, 60th, Lucas Vila 21st, 36th, Matias Paredes 6th, Marc Ganly 43rd, Ignacio Ortiz 58th) vs Chile 2 (Vincente Goni 13th, Vincente Martin 54th)

Today’s Matches

T&T vs Brazil, 10 am

Argentina vs Venezuela, noon

Canada vs Mexico, 5 pm

USA vs Chile, 7 pm

Pool A

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Argentina 2 2 0 0 15 2 6

Chile 2 1 0 1 8 9 3

USA 2 1 0 1 5 6 3

Venzeuela 2 0 0 2 0 11 0

Pool B

1. Canada 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

2. Brazil 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

3. T&T 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

4. Mexico 2 0 0 2 3 6 0