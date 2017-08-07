Digicel NBA Jump start camp jumps-off in T&T

The NBA’s Utah Jazz’s Raul Neto and Minnesota Timberwolves’ assistant Coach Ed Pinckney made appearances at the start of the T&T leg of the 2017 Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball Camps at the Centre of Excellance, Mocoya, yesterday.

In partnership with giant telecommunication pro­vider Digicel, the National Basketball Association (NBA) returned to the Caribbean for the third con­secutive year. The T&T leg which started yesterday will run until Tuesday, and the cam will moved to Jamaica from August 10-12.

NBA player Neto of the Utah Jazz (Brazil) and Minnesota Timberwolves’ coach Pinckney, were seen yesterday conducting drills and providing instructions at the camps, which will bring together more than 120 of the top boys and girls basketball players between the ages of 15-17 years old.

Each market will feature three-day camps run by the NBA International Basketball Operations staff, with boys and girls receiving instruction on life skills, individual player development, 5-on-5 games, and more from NBA talent and top Caribbean coaches.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for the kids. What youngster who is serious about basketball wouldn’t want to meet and learn from the people at the high­est level,” said Digicel’s Head of Sponsorships Ben Bradley. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the NBA once again to deliver this unique experience to these kids - experience that will ultimately help develop them and preserve basketball in the region for years to come,”

“Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball Camps have been a big success over the last two years thanks to the tremendous efforts of our partner Digicel and our passionate fans across the Caribbean,” said NBA Latin America Vice President & Managing Director Arnon de Mello. “This program embodies the NBA’s commitment to growing basketball while teaching the values of the g