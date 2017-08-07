Need for sport rewards and recognition policy

Rhondor Dowlat
It is debatable whether or not athletes should be rewarded for their performances especially if they have been benefitting from elite athletes funding which contributes to their training and related activities such as housing and transportation.
Proponents posit that athletes are representing their country and are ambassadors while others may counter by asserting that persons have chosen sport as their career path and as such should be responsible for their own funding etc.
Furthermore, the question of amateur versus professional arises in terms of whether professional athletes should be funded especially as it relates to the state and to what extent it should take place as compared to amateur athletes.
In order to ensure proper recognition is established, it is important to assess the premise and ‘processes’ that have been generally used in the recent past (1994 to present) to inform decision making.
As there have never been any reference to any policy guide, the observed process (not necessarily fixed) have involved references to:
n Nationalistic emotional temperature surges when athletes excel at any sporting blue ribband events such as at the Olympics or FIFA World.
n Sport being touted as a unifier of social, economic and political differences. Chants of “All ah we is one, Trini (Tobagonian) to the bone” become very commonplace even if just for a few days before reality takes precedence once again.
n The population expectation that the state should shower athletes abundantly with expensive gifts.
n The Government expectation to meet the population’s demands of recognising athletes while at the same time grasping the opportunity to score quick political points.
n The open cheque policy—Tell us what you (the athlete) want becomes the state mantra.
n State Boards competing with the Government and the private sector to show their support.
To overcome these very problematic approaches there is need for updated sport policies regarding funding and support facilities to ensure the optimal maximisation of state resources allocated to sport.
This can be accomplished through the establishment of a Sport Rewards and Recognition policy which will allow for transparent rational decisions as it relates to recognising athletes who have excelled.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The views of Dr Anand Rampersad is not those of the University of The West Indies, St Augustine.
