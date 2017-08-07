Need for sport rewards and recognition policy

It is debatable whether or not athletes should be rewarded for their performances es­pecially if they have been benefitting from elite athletes funding which contributes to their training and re­lated activities such as housing and transpor­tation.

Proponents posit that athletes are representing their country and are am­bassadors while others may counter by asserting that persons have chosen sport as their career path and as such should be re­sponsible for their own funding etc.

Furthermore, the question of amateur versus professional arises in terms of whether pro­fessional athletes should be funded especially as it relates to the state and to what extent it should take place as compared to am­ateur athletes.

In order to ensure proper recognition is established, it is impor­tant to assess the premise and ‘processes’ that have been generally used in the recent past (1994 to pres­ent) to inform decision making.

As there have never been any reference to any policy guide, the observed process (not necessarily fixed) have involved references to:

n Nationalistic emo­tional temperature surg­es when athletes excel at any sporting blue ribband events such as at the Olympics or FIFA World.

n Sport being touted as a unifier of social, eco­nomic and political dif­ferences. Chants of “All ah we is one, Trini (To­bagonian) to the bone” become very common­place even if just for a few days before reality takes precedence once again.

n The population ex­pectation that the state should shower athletes abundantly with expen­sive gifts.

n The Government expectation to meet the population’s demands of recognising athletes while at the same time grasping the opportuni­ty to score quick political points.

n The open cheque policy—Tell us what you (the athlete) want be­comes the state mantra.

n State Boards com­peting with the Govern­ment and the private sec­tor to show their support.

To overcome these very problematic approaches there is need for updated sport policies regarding funding and support facilities to ensure the optimal maximisation of state resources allocated to sport.

This can be accom­plished through the es­tablishment of a Sport Rewards and Recognition policy which will allow for transparent rational decisions as it relates to recognising athletes who have excelled.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The views of Dr Anand Rampersad is not those of the University of The West Indies, St Augus­tine.