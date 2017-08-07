Patriots edge Amazon Warriors

As the fans were settling down to enjoying a good drink on Sheriff Street in Georgetown, thinking that the Amazon Warriors were me­andering to victory in the Hero CPL, a spark of genius from Fabien Allen turned their Sunday afternoon upside down. The Warriors chasing 133 runs for victory were well set at 103 for three in the 16th over when Fabiel Allen flew like Spiderman on the boundary edge to pull off a brilliant one-hand catch to change the course of the match—giving St Kitts Patriots victory by four runs. He sent back the batting mainstay Jason Mohammed for 41, as Guyana crashed to 128 for eight.

The Warriors bowlers were good enough to keep Chris Gayle down to 66 not out in all of 20 overs, as Patriots made 130 for three. They then looked good for victory on the back of Mohammed’s 41 and 28 by Gajanand Singh.

When Mohammed fell after facing 41 balls and hitting a four and a six, Patriots roared back into the contest, so much so that they were left to get eight runs off the final over to win the contest. The first ball bowled by Carlos Brathwaite went for a single, skipper Rayad Emrit was run out of the next ball which was a wide. Singh was bowled two balls later and the Tanveer was run out of the penultimate over. It was done to the final ball with five runs needed and Rashi Khan failed to score.

Earlier, Guyana won the toss and decided to send the Patriots in, given the fact that they struggled in the open­ing match batting first.

The Warriors bowlers were on spot from early on and kept things very tight. The normally free scoring Gayle had to be circumspect to guide the innings along. He lost the free spirited Evin Lewis who left home early and was stumped. Next in was the Pakistani Mohammed Hafeez who was unfortunately run out cheaply. This put more pressure on Gayle and he and Brandon King had to rebuild the innings. This they did, although at a slow rate which kept Guyana in the game.

Gayle struck a few signature blows but more often than not, batting was a grind in the Florida humidity. Young King looked much better than he did on Saturday and played the conditions well. He and Gayle added 97 runs of 12.2 overs. King was run out in the final over for 38 of 35 balls with two sixes and two fours. Gayle finished 66 not out, having faced 55 balls with four fours and two sixes