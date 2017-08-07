TKR looks for another win

VINODE MAMCHAN

On Friday night, they decimated the St. Lucia Stars at the Beausejour, tonight they host the same team at home, at the Queen’s Park Oval and the Trinbago Knight Riders will be looking for another great performance.

The Stars were defeated by nine wickets in the opener with most aspects of the TKR game coming together nicely.

They came back home on the weekend and have continued their preparations for this clash, with the hope that their world class players come to the party again. The men standing up in the opener were Shadab Khan with the ball and the Kiwi pair of Colin Munroe and Brendan McCullum with the bat.

Skipper Dwayne Bravo is looking for at least three wins from the five matches that they will play here in T&T, he said: “It is going to be difficult to win all five matches at home. We have to give credit to the other teams because of the quality they have. I will be very happy to win at least three of the five games here. I can’t say which games and when we will win but we are going to try our best to get wins. I am not one to talk points, I just believe in motivating my players to perform to their best and to just go out there and play a good brand of cricket and let the results take care of itself.”

Bravo was happy with the performance of leg-spinner Shadab Khan who won the Man of The Match honours in the first game. He said: “He was our first pick in the draft which shows you our faith in him. The whole world knows what he can do and you saw it in the first game. Having him and Sunil Narine in my team is a tremendous boost and we are looking forward to great things from them.”

Bravo’s opposite number Darren Sammy is hoping that history plays into his hands. “Last year we were defeated at home by them and then showed up here and won, so we are hoping to take heart from that. We have a good team and I am just backing my players to go out there and do the job.”

The match begins at 8 pm and tickets sales have been very good according to the organisers.