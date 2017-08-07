Toussaint keeps Calypso Stickmen in semis hunt

T&T’s Australian-based cap­tain, Akim Toussaint scored the decisive item with three minutes left in the match as the “Calypso Stickmen” held off Mexico 3-2 for their win in Pool B of the Men’s Pan American Hockey Cup Tour­nament at the USA Field Hockey Sports, in Pennsylvania, yester­day.

With the win, T&T joined its next opponent Brazil on three points from two matches each, three behind Can­ada which blanked the South Amer­icans 2-0 in day’s first match.

Coming off a 4-0 to Canada in Fri­day’s opening round of pool matches, Toussaint and his team-mates need­ed to avoid defeat to stay in the hunt for a main draw semifinal spot.

However, in Mexico, which went under to Brazil 3-1 in their opening clash the Glen Francis-coached T&T men found a stubborn opponent.

From the opening whistle, T&T dominated ball possession, but had to wait a minute before the end of the first 15-minutes quarter to go ahead through 19-year-old Kristien Emmanuel.

This after the Malvern teenager was on spot to hammered home a loose ball from less than five yards out, after Mexico goalkeeper Moises Vargas could only parry a shot on goal from a T&T penalty-corner set play.

That lead lasted until five min­utes into the second-half as the T&T players were caught up field protest­ing a no call from the umpires, which resulted in a Mexico counter-attack.

T&T’s goalkeeper Andrey Rocke was able to get his pad onto the shot from Irvin Chaves, however the ball deflected high into the air, and then down into the T&T goal.

The Mexicans joy was short-lived though as another Malvern young­ster, 22-year-old Lyndell Byer re­gained the lead for T&T in the 38th minute courtesy a strike from a pen­alty-corner set play.

With eight minutes left in the match, Mexico again drew level, this time thanks to Guillermo Pedraza.

T&T then created a few chances to go ahead for the third time, with England-based veteran 39-year-old Kwandwane Browne coming close as well in the 55th.

But three minutes later, there was no denying Toussaint who plays lo­cally for Paragon as he capped off a fast-break by scooping his attempt over the sliding Vargas and into the far corner to put the “Calypso Stick­men” ahead for the third and final time to set up a winner take all clash with Brazil on Tuesday from 10am.

For Canada, Floris Van Son in the 38th and Keegan Pereira in the 51st minute were the players on target against a defensive minded Bra­zil line-up, which was mindful of conceding as few as possible ahead of their match with T&T. a virtual battle for second spot in the pool.

Last night in Pool A, first day win­ners, Chile and two-time reigning champions Argentina faced off fol­lowed by host USA and Venezuela two hours later.

At the end of the round-robin pool play the top two teams in each pool will advance to the main draw semi-final play-off and the two teams to emerge from this stage of the tournament will earn a berth at the World Cup next year.

The top six teams will also qualify for the 2021 Pan American Cup, and the teams placed seventh and eighth must play the 2019 Pan American Challenge.

REMAINING MATCHES

Tomorrow

T&T vs Brazil, 10 am

Argentina vs Venezuela, noon

Canada vs Mexico, 5 pm

USA vs Chile, 7 pm

Thursday

Main Draw Semifinals

Pool A winner vs

Pool B runner-up, 5 pm

Pool B winner vs

Pool A runner-up, 7.15 pm

Friday

Fifth to Eighth semifinals

Third Pool A vs

Fourth Pool B, 9.15 am

Third Pool B vs

Fourth Pool A, 11.30 am

Saturday

Seventh place, 10 am

Fifth place, 12.15 pm

Third place, 3.30 pm

Final, 5.45 pm