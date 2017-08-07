Women vballers resume World FIVB prep today

T&T senior women’s volleyball team will resume their prepara­tions for the Third Round of 2018 FIVB World Championship qual­ification, the 12-team Norceca Continental Championship today.

This follows a week off from com­petition following their successful fifth straight title defense at the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball As­sociation (CAZOVA) Championship, the 2018 FIVB Women’s World Cham­pionship Second Round qualifier which ended last Monday in Jamaica.

In a repeat of the 2014 final which was held here in T&T, the Renele Forde-led “Calypso Spikers” crushed host Jamaica 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 victory in 68 minutes to silence the crowd at Independence Park Centre.

The win of the “Calypso Spikers” was the sixth on the trot 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017 to add to the first triumph in 1996, also over Jamaica in the US Virgin Islands to move one ahead of long-time rival Barbados (1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004) for the most tournament wins by a women’s team.

Barbados men with ten titles hold the record for the most between any division.

Even without capturing the title, T&T, the highest ranked CAZOVA team and 33rd world had already earned an automatic spot in the next phase of qualification to the FIVB World Championship as host of four-team pool from October 4-9 at the National Cycling Centre, in Balmain, Couva where it will entertain Mexico, Costa Rica and a qualifier from the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Asso­ciation (ECVA) Championship, their zonal Second Round qualifiers.

Commenting of their season thus far, Forde said coming out of the CA­ZOVA Championship as champions has definitely boosted the confidence of the team once more as they prepare fopr the final stage of World Cham­pionship qualifiers.

Looking ahead, Forde, a former Florida International University stu­dent-athlete added, “We have things to work on in practice in preparation for the tournament. and we will be fo­cusing on all the teams, but escpecial­ly Mexico as they will be our strong­est opponent as the other teams are Costa Rica who we have won against the past few times we’ve played them and a team from the ECVA, who we are expected to beat.”

The ECVA Championship which also serves as the 2017 FIVB World Championship Second Round Quali­fiers comes off in Antigua & Barbuda from September 6-11 and will involve already qualifiers, St Lucia, Dutch St Marteen, Bermuda, Grenada, Domi­nica, St Kitts/Nevis, French St Martin and host Antigua & Barbuda to battle it out for the other qualification spot.

The other teams which will com­pete in the Norceca Continental Championship includes Cuba, Cana­da, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Guatemala, St Lucia and Jamaica, as CAZOVA runner-up.

The two remaining Norceca Conti­nental Championship Finals Groups will being hosted by Canada (Septem­ber 26-30) and Dominican Republic (October 11-16).

At the end of each of the four-team groups, the the top two from each will advance to the 2018 World Champi­onship, that will run from September 29 to October 20.

USA has already qualified to the World Championships in Japan in 2018 as the reigning champions and will be joined by the six other teams as Norceca representatives at the finals.

The qualifiers in October will con­clude a busy five months of compe­tition for the national women’s team after they competed at the 16th Pan American Women’s Cup in Lima, Peru in June followed by the first two weeks of the 2017 FIVB World Grand Prix Group Three Series, in Mexico and in T&T at Couva in July. –NS