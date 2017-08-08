‘Freedom’, at last

‘Dark’ days were left behind for Charles Hills at Goodwood last week and prospects look much brighter in the 2-y-o Auction Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Nottingham tonight, when we also have a ‘cert’ which might not be favourite!

There was confidence behind Dark Freedom, when making his debut at York in June, but this colt completely ‘fluffed his lines’ by missing the break, losing further ground until the penny dropped far too late; an ignominious seventh (of 8!) left Hills perplexed.

Six weeks later Dark Freedom was journeyed to another grade one course, Newmarket, where he ran much better and raced prominently in until reaching the stiff climb; jockey Martin Harley wisely looked after him.

Apparently Dark Freedom has been showing plenty of zest since.

There are plenty of ‘fashionable’ trainers in opposition but in ‘auction’ races there are seldom ‘super-breds’ to contend with and so, hopefully, Dark Freedom will achieve his true form and make it third time lucky.

Mafaaheem, second in all three starts this season, is way superior to eight rivals in an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over ten furlongs; first job was to find a realistic each-way alternative but none is likely to get within hailing distance of this Owen Burrows-trained three-year-old which runs in colours of Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Roger Varian runs once-raced Zeelander; this one hasn’t been out for 279 days but you can bet there will be plenty of money about and perhaps Mafaaheem will be overlooked; hope springs eternal!

Earlier Surfa Rosa should go close in the Novice Auction Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good’ ground Leicester which has benefitted from tremendous investment to the drainage system.

Richard Hannon likes to run juveniles back quickly after ‘quiet’ first-up efforts, it’s only nineteen days since Surfa Rosa finished a creditable third over six furlongs of the undulating Chepstow racetrack.

Massaat on course for

Hungergord Stakes

Massaat is on course to make his seasonal return in the Betfred Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Trainer Owen Burrows is leaning towards making the seven-furlong Group Two prize on August 19 the first target for last year’s 2000 Guineas runner-up.

The son of Teofilo, who finished down the field in last year’s Derby, has not been seen since finishing last in a Group Three at Salisbury almost 12 months ago.

Burrows said: “He might get an entry in the Sovereign Stakes, but the Hungerford is what we have got in mind.

“Touch-wood, he is showing all the right signs at home. I hope it doesn’t dry up too much for him as I think he does want a little bit of juice in the ground.

“I’ve been very pleased with him. I’m going to give him an away day shortly and give him a racecourse gallop. He will be a bit rusty as it will be a year since he ran. From what I am seeing at home, though, he still retains all his enthusiasm.”

The Lambourn handler intends to drop 1000 Guineas fourth Talaayeb back down to a mile at Haydock on Saturday for the Listed Dick Hern Stakes, providing conditions are suitable.

He said: “I didn’t declare Talaayeb in the Oak Tree at Goodwood as Jim (Crowley) said that even Tuesday’s ground would have been too soft for her.