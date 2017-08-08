BASSETERRE, St Kitts–

Sent in at Molineaux on the opening day, T&T were dismissed in their first innings for 143 with Sachin Seecharan (53) and Navin Bidaisee (51) gathering half-centuries.

Off-spinner Dante Niles was the best bowler with four for 27 while fast bowler claimed three for 25.

In reply, Barbados were sent tumbling for a paltry 77 to concede a first innings deficit of 66.

They were undermined by off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh who snatched five for 28 while Leonardo Francis (2-4) and left-arm spinner Justyn Gangoo (2-31) supported with two wickets apiece.

Not a single Barbados batsman managed to pass 20 with Marc Cyrus the top scorer with 14.

T&T had earlier been struggling on 35 for four but were rescued by Seecharan and Bidaisee who put on a crucial 78 for the fifth wicket.

At St Paul’s, Guyana were making a strong reply against Windward Islands, with Javid Karim closing in on a half-century. Sent in, the Windwards were bowled out for 154 with in-form opener Kimani Melius hammering a top score of 77 and fellow opener Wayne Edward getting 21.

Melius struck six fours and two sixes off 160 balls as he posted 49 for the first wicket with Edward and 39 for the third wicket with captain Johnnel Eugene who made 18.

They were 115 for three at one stage but declined badly to lose their last seven wickets for 39 runs.

Left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd led the Guyana attack with five for 37.

Opener Karim then hit a patient unbeaten 44 to lift Guyana to 90 for one at the close – just 64 runs behind with nine wickets intact. Karim put on 40 for the first wicket with Raymond Perez (19) and 50 in an unbroken stand with Kevelon Anderson who was unbeaten on 22.

At Conaree, Jamaica were also closing in on first innings lead against Leeward Islands following a steady batting performance.

In pursuit of 163, the Jamaicans were 114 for four, requiring a further 49 runs for first innings advantage.

Andre McCarty struck 42 and added 54 for the second wicket with Carlos Brown who made 24. In-form Raewin Senior was unbeaten on 25.

Sent in earlier, the Leewards were fired by opener Jamie Cornelius’s 40, Dimitri Adams’s 36 and Kadeem Henry’s 31.

(CMC)

