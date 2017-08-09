TKR looks to continue winning ways

VINODE MAMCHAN

The Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue their winning ways, when they host then Jamaica Tallawahs in their third match of the 2017 Hero CPL at the Queen’s Park Oval tonight from 8pm.

On Monday night, young Pakistani bowling sensation Shadab Khan continued his impressive display, by claiming his second player-of-the-match award, to lead his team to a nervy four-wicket win over the St Lucia Stars. It meant that after two matches, the TKR are unbeaten, while the Stars have lost both their matches. Last Friday, the TKR started off with a nine-wicket win over the Stars in St Lucia.

On Monday, Shadab was brilliant with the ball in taking one for 16 of his four overs and this helped to restrict the Stars to 118 for nine. He earned the praise of head coach Simon Katich, who credited his fielders for another terrific performance in the field. He told Guardian Media Sports yesterday, “So far, we’ve been excellent with the ball, we’ve got a lot of variety in our attack. I think the big standout has been our fielding. It’s been a huge amount of energy shown in the field and that’s been led by some of our older players as well.” One of the fielders he pointed to was Brendon McCullum, who was again exceptional.

The massive crowd at the Oval would have thought they were getting an early night when McCullum slammed three sixes and Sunil Narine one, but the crafty right arm off-spinner Shane Shillingford had other ideas on a turning track.

He grabbed four wickets to reduce the home team to 75 for six. At this point you could have heard a pin drop at the venue, as the home team was looking woefully wobbly.

In walked Khan and together with Javon Searles, they started to rebuild the innings. Smart running between the sticks was the order of the night and this was spiced with the odd boundary. At the score inched forward the fans started to believe again and the duo fed off this energy.

Searles finished the match in grand style with two sixes and a four to remain 29 not out, while Khan was unbeaten on 30. Khan faced 33 balls hitting a four and a six, while Searles faced 20 balls, striking two maximums and two fours.

Earlier in the evening Trinbago bowled brilliantly after winning the toss to restrict the Stars to just 118 for 9. Slow left arm spinner Khary Pierre opened the bowling and started with a maiden to Johnson Charles. With the first ball of the third over Pierre trapped Charles lbw with one that didn’t turn.

After Pierre had bowled his four overs straight through—finishing with 1 for 15—it was the medium pace of Kevon Cooper that made the second breakthrough, finding Kamran’s edge with an off cutter.

Two boundaries from Fletcher off Dwayne Bravo’s first over—the ninth—were the last moments of joy for the Stars before a brilliant middle-over squeeze begun. It took the Stars 52 more balls to find the boundary again as Shadab, Narine and Cooper bowled with exemplary control.

The final four overs of the innings brought 35 runs and four wickets as the Stars desperately hit-out. That only ten of those runs came from boundaries was indicative of the nature of the pitch. The TKR spinners—Pierre, Shadab and Narine—finished with 3 for 48 across their 12 overs, while Cooper took 3 for 21.

In reflecting on what was a scare for the local boys, Katich said, “To our credit, I think the boys showed a lot of composure at the end. I think that was our first real experience of pressure on that wicket. Obviously we prepared well leading into the tournament but obviously when you get out there and the pressure of a match for two points, you don’t know how you’re going to feel. Credit to our boys at the end, they got the job done.”