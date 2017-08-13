Campbell siblings shine at cycling championships

The brother and sister duo of Akiel and Teniel Campbell shared the spotlight when the curtain fell on the second day of competition at the Elite and Under-23 National Track Cycling Championship at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva on Friday night.

First up, Akiel led a Team PSL Cycle Club clean sweep in the men’s point race ahead of club-mates, Varun Maharajh and Jovian Gomez as the PSL trio swept the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the 120-lap endurance race. Campbell accumulated 63 points at the end while his closest rival, Maharajh got 47 points. Teenager Lorenzo Orosco was the third rider to cross the line amassing 46 points, but did not feature in the medals because he was riding in the junior category. Instead, bronze went to Gomez who chalked up 29 points.

In the women’s points race (80 Laps) Teniel Campbell (PSL CC), like her brother Akiel, won the gold medal by also accumulating 63 points, whilst the silver medallist Cheyenne Awai (Unattached) was only able to accumulate 16 points and the bronze medallist Alexi Costa (Heatwave CC) got 14 points.

Teneil returned for more precious metal in the women’s Keirin final which produced a close finish to the line. Campbell took the title ahead of Pan American junior gold medallist, Kollyn St George of team Breakaway CC whilst Dominique Lovell placed third.

Bringing down the curtains on Friday night, the men went in the Keirin event and it was a difficult guess which of the top six finalists would prevail with Kerron Bramble (Rigtech Sonics), Nicholas Paul (Breakaway), Quincy Alexander (Team DPS), Njisane Phillip (Rigtech Sonics), Kwesi Browne (AWCC) and Haseem McLean (Unattached) all under the starter’s orders.

The race shaped up with 2 laps to go when two-time Olympian, Njisane Phillip flew over the top and opened a huge lead as the remainder of the bunch scrambled to connect. With a half lap remaining, Phillip unexpectedly cut off after allowing Bramble free reign even with a quickly closing Quincy Alexander in pursuit. Bramble held off Alexander for the gold while Browne claimed bronze.

Friday’s results

Men Keirin Final

1. Kerron Bramble (Rigtech Sonics)

2. Quincy Alexander (DPS)

3. Kwesi Browne (Arima Wheelers)

4. Nicholas Paul (Breakaway CC)

5. Njisan Phillip (Rigtech Sonics)

6. Haseem McLean (Unattached)

Women Keirin Final

1. Teneil Campbell (PSL CC)

2. Kollyn St George (Breakaway)

3. Dominique Lovell (Arima Wheelers)

Men Points Race (120 Laps)

1. Akiel Campbell - 63 pts

2. Varun Maharajh - 47 pts

3. Lorenzo Orosco - 46 pts

4. Jovian Gomez - 29 pts

5. Gevan Samuel - 10 pts

Women Points Race (80 Laps)

1. Teneil Campbell - 63 pts

2. Cheyenne Awai - 16 pts

3. Alexi Costa - 14 pts

4. Christiane Farah - 13 pts

5. Alexandra Bovell - 10 pts