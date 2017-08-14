The ‘Girl’ can help us!

‘Hello’ just noticed the ‘Girl’ has been switched to Wolverhampton tonight for a winnable Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of Tapeta which, along with Newcastle, continues to be popular with trainers and jockeys; both trainer, Dean Ivory, and jockey, Robert Winston, have been wholesome in their praise of the Michael Dickinson-inspired initiative.

Michael, the ‘genius’ trainer who sent out the first five home in a fantastic Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase and raised the bar for National Hunt racing, which Martin Pipe put up even further with a fantastic career total of more than FOUR THOUSAND WINNERS!

Golden days of a twenty-five years period which began in the mid 1970’s but life is ‘here and now’ and Hello Girl will be my focus today when there are five meetings, for ‘Mundane Monday!’

Hello Girl looked ‘home ‘n hosed’ at Nottingham in June only to find six furlongs just too far; subsequently they took a chance in the valuable Newbury ‘Super Sprint’ but fifteenth (of 23!) was just about as much as we expected under Paul Siguru riding at 8st 1lb!

Winston’s natural weight is nearer nine stones!

On the time-handicap Hello Girl comes out similarly to one or two others but the impression gained of natural early speed at the Midlands track is the reason why we’ll chance her to make it fifth time lucky. Ivory’s yard has been out of form but Dean is happy now.

Earlier Indicia attempts to recoup recent losses in the opening Fillies’ Novice Stakes over six furlongs; what beats Charles Hills’ charge will win but this is an intriguing eight-runner race and David Probert will need to be on his mettle. ‘Winning brackets’ are essential.

Hills journeys newcomer Chrisselaine to Ayr for an eleven-runner Fillies’ Novice Stakes over seven furlongs; according to his legendary father, Barry Hills, this one is ‘quite useful’ and it will be interesting to watch this first race of another busy day.

A journey involving several hundred miles isn’t undertaken without good reason, surely!

Ayr, 1.45 Chrisselaine (e.w); Wolverhampton, 5.20 Indicia; 6.20 Hello Girl (nap-e.w).